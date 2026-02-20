All Set As 2nd Niger Delta Games Begin In Benin Today

All is now set for the opening ceremony of the 2nd Niger Delta Games as Benin City braces for a colourful spectacle at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium today, with organisers declaring their readiness for a hitch-free and memorable event.

Finishing touches were being put to arrangements late yesterday as state contingents arrived in succession at the Benson Idahosa University Games Village, where athletes and coaches are being accommodated. Registration and accreditation processes were in full swing, with officials describing the exercise as seamless and well coordinated.

Chairman of DunamisIcon Limited, owners of the Niger Delta Games trademark, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, expressed satisfaction with preparations but admitted there was no room for complacency.

“We have come far into preparations, and while I am hugely satisfied and excited with what we have lined up, you can’t let down your guard at such a crucial time,” Ikpokpo said after the draw for the ball games.

Delta State led the early arrivals, followed by Bayelsa and Imo States, as more teams continued to troop into the ancient city. Chairman of the Media Sub-Committee and Head of Communications for the Games, Harry Iwuala, assured that lessons from the maiden edition had been fully addressed to guarantee a better experience for participants.