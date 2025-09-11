All School-Age Children’ll Complete Basic Education –UBEC Boss

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has said enrollment drive was one of the strategies that would reduce out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Garba said the Federal Government through UBEC is determined to make sure all school-going age children are enrolled, retained and complete basic education that would equip them with basic numeracy and literacy.

Speaking during the south regional flag-off enrollment drive towards reducing out-of-school children held in Uyo, UBEC’s Executive Secretary who was represented by her Special Assistant, Ibrahim Gold, stated that the commission has provided complementary intervention towards enhancing the learning environment.

She listed increased teaching and learning materials supplies to schools, improved teacher availability and quality, and widened opportunities for stakeholder participation in school management through the school-based management committees to reduce out-of-school children as some of the interventions.