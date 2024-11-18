All Promoters Of Violence, Insecurity Will Pay Heavy Price – Abia Govt

Share

…warns it’ll not yield to emotional blackmail or appeal in matters of established criminality

Abia State Government on Monday said that it has gotten some reliable intelligence that some unpatriotic politicians, in connivance with some external parties are behind the current wave of violence and crime in the state since the end of May this year.

New Telegraph reports that there has been a series of disturbing security challenges of recent in Umuahia, the State capital

According to the government, with series of tip-off from patriotic citizens and reliable intelligence, it equally discovered that the sole agenda of the aforementioned people is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the state.

The government called on parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and loved ones, in order to ensure they do not indulge in any form of criminal activities, as government will not yield to any form of emotional blackmail or appeal in any matter of established criminality.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Media and Publicity, said that the above strategy kicked in as the unpatriotic politicians realised that their initial efforts at churning out lies and fabrications against the government in pretentious posturing as “opposition” had failed.

Ekeoma reiterated that while the Abia people have thoroughly ignored the unpatriotic politicians and their antics since they know the truth, they resorted to sponsoring violence and insecurity.

He said that while the Abia State government is one that is known and acknowledged locally, nationally and internationally as a peace-loving government, devoid of involvement in politics of violence, division and destruction, it must be noted that we will not yield to blackmail or intimidation.

Ekeoma went on to say that it needs to be understood that the government will not sit idly by and watch any person or group of persons unleash violence on innocent and peace-loving citizens of the state.

He added that having sworn an oath to protect the lives and property of the Abia people, including every inch of Abia territory, the government has made some declarations;

“That those behind the attacks on security agents and innocent civilians, including the kidnapping of law-abiding citizens with a view to creating anarchy and instil fear in the minds of Abians and visitors, after their failure to use lies and propaganda to incite Abians should understand that the government will bring its full capacity and institutional forces to bear in order to smoke them out.

“That the state government led by Governor Alex Otti, is prepared and equal to the task of safeguarding the lives and property of people living in any part of Abia State and will execute this noble obligation to the fullest without let or hindrance.

“That a new Counter Offensive has just been launched by the government to decimate every structure of terror erected or being erected in any Abia territory by criminals, hence citizens are enjoined not to harbour any person or persons they do not know, to avoid falling victims.

“All innocent and peace-loving Abia residents are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or panic, as the government is determined to ensure their protection at all times.

“Kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings and other criminal activities and heinous crimes are alien to the culture of our people, therefore, Abians should cooperate with the government and security agencies to get rid of all criminal elements who are desirous of polluting our land with their sacrilegious activities.

“Government wishes to strongly warn that anyone that attempts to play politics with the lives and property of innocent Abians should be ready to face the consequences, as the government will no longer tolerate such acts, no matter who is behind them.

“Community leaders and traditional leaders are enjoined to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the law enforcement agencies for appropriate actions.”

