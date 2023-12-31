All Poor Nigerians Will Experience Renewed Hope Midas Touch, FG Assures Vulnerable Nigerians

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has pledged a renewed vigour in her Ministry’s efforts at pulling vulnerable Nigerians from the doldrums of scathing poverty in 2024 in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda’s commitment to eradicate poverty and reduce humanitarian challenges in the country.

The Minister’s pledge was contained in a New Year message signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair.

Edu in the message urged Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable, not to despair as according to her, “this new year 2024 holds a great promise for Nigeria’s economy under the great leadership of our President, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who is irrevocably committed to rejuvenation of the economy”

Continuing, the Minister said: “I do solemnly assure you that the economic rejuvenation of our country will positively rub off on the poor and vulnerable among us as Mr President has already given the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation the mandate and full backing to pull 50 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 42 months in line with the Renewed Hope mandate and we have the unwavering drive to meet this target 100%”

According to her, the various social intervention schemes of the federal government being implemented by my Ministry have already started yielding positive results “as can be gleaned from a plethora of beneficiaries across the country testifying to a new lease of life and economic independence”

“In no distant time from now, we will be rolling out various programmes that will enable the ministry to meet the set target, including end hunger, Code Nigeria and many more others aimed at pulling Millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

While describing the new year as “a glistering new page embossed with optimism and a new vista”, the Minister said, “On behalf of my Ministry i wish Nigerians octane peace and progress in the new year as we all strive to build a better nation for all” the Minister emphasized in the statement.