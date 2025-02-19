All Passengers And Crew Survive Plane Crash At Toronto Airport

Share

All 80 people on board a plane which crashed and overturned while landing in Toronto have survived, officials said.

The Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis skidded along the runway with one wing on fire and it came to a halt upside down as firefighters put out the flames. Survivors said they were suspended upside down in their seats and had to release themselves, dropping on to the ceiling before clambering out on to the snow-covered tarmac.

Eighteen people were injured but only a small number are thought to be seriously hurt, and investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

There were 76 passengers and four crew on board the 16-year-old CRJ900 aircraft, made by Canada’s Bombardier company, reports the BBC.

Eighteen passengers were taken to hospital. A child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s suffered critical injuries, said Ontario air ambulance service Ornge.

