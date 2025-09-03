All on Chairman Urges Bold Investments to Bridge Nigeria’s Energy Gap

Chairman of All On and Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Ronald Adams, has called for bold investments to bridge Nigeria’s energy gap. He made the call at the 2025 Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) International Business Conference & Expo, held in Lagos recently.

The event, themed: “Invest Nigeria,” brought together global business leaders, diplomats, and policymakers to explore investment opportunities across Nigeria’s diverse sectors. Delivering a keynote address titled: “Investment Opportunities in Nigeria: A Renewable Energy Perspective,” Adams emphasised the critical role of renewable energy in Nigeria’s development and the vast potential for private sector investment.

He noted: “The opportunity in Nigeria is real. The needs are urgent. And the ecosystem is vibrant. Now is the time to invest, not just in businesses, but in Nigeria’s future, a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.” Adams highlighted All On’s impact since its inception in 2016, including over 50 direct investments, over $40 million committed, and clean energy access provided to over 1.2 million Nigerians across 190 underserved communities.

Also, he spotlighted initiatives like the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology (DART) and the DARES programmes, which are transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The conference featured a robust lineup of speakers and dignitaries, including Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, MD, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Mr. Christian Mulamula, Principal Country Officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Nigeria, Dr. Christian Ebeke, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative and Dr. Awele Elumelu, Chairperson, Avon Medical Practice, among others.

The two-day event also featured country-to-country business sessions, regulatory panels, and private luncheons with diplomats and government officials, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a gateway for investment into Africa.