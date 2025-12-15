All On Awards $532,828 Grant To Darway Coast Ltd For Bayelsa Minigrid Project

All On, a Shell-funded impact investment company, has announced a grant of $532,828 to Darway Coast Ltd for the development of a solar hybrid minigrid in Akeddei Community, Bayelsa State, under the All On Niger Delta Electrification Project.

This initiative marks the second phase of All On’s ongoing commitment to bridging the energy access gap in the Niger Delta. The first phase, completed in Oweikorogha Community, successfully deployed an 80kWp hybrid minigrid, connecting 451 customers and exceeding the initial target of 430 connections.

After a thorough technical and financial evaluation, Darway Coast Ltd was selected for the second phase based on its strong proposal, which includes an estimated 1,058 new customer connections and a high ratio of productive-use customers.

The approved 195kWp solar hybrid minigrid will feature a 200kW inverter system, 421.48kWh battery energy storage, and other advanced power generation components.

“The project was approved in June 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking on the project, Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On, said the organisation is proud to support innovative developers working to expand clean energy access.

She said: “This project not only expands access to reliable electricity in Akeddei but also contributes to socio-economic development and environmental sustainability in the region.”

The project is expected to deliver significant social and economic impact, including improved access to reliable and affordable electricity for households and businesses, increased energy consumption per capita, job creation for youth in the local community, enhanced commercial activity, improved quality of life, and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through the displacement of petrol-powered generators.

Henry Ureh, CEO of Darway Coast Ltd, expressed appreciation for the grant, stating: “Darway Coast sincerely thanks All On for their generous support towards our 194kWp Solar Hybrid Minigrid in Akeddei, Bayelsa State.

“This support empowers us to bring reliable electricity to homes, schools, health centres, and small businesses, reaching over 5,000 people. Together, we’re lighting up lives and creating lasting positive change.”