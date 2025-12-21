All N’Delta Youths Benefiting From PAP Scholarships, Says Salvation

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has dismissed claims that beneficiaries of the programme’s scholarships, both at home and abroad, were drawn largely from Gbaramatu communities.

Salvation said beneficiaries of PAP scholarships and empowerment programmes are drawn from across the Niger Delta, including Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom and other oil-producing states, and not from any single clan or ethnic group.

In a statement on Saturday, the PAP Phase 2 chairman, who hails from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, described the allegation as false and misleading.

“My name is Ibena Rufus Salvation, and I am from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Am I from Gbaramatu? There are thousands of people on scholarship who are not from Gbaramatu. As a matter of fact, Dennis Otuaro does not even know the individuals benefiting; all he knows is that they are Niger Deltans,” he said.

Salvation explained that beneficiaries were selected through inputs from critical stakeholders, including traditional rulers, credible leaders and recognised beneficiaries of the programme, stressing that no genuine leader was protesting the current PAP leadership.

“No genuine leader is complaining about Otuaro. Those faceless persons should stop the blackmail. The era of cheap blackmail is over because Otuaro is visibly showing capacity. Beneficiaries are seeing the impact and leaders are happy,” he said.

Addressing claims surrounding an alleged N65,000 stipend increase, Salvation clarified that the budget approved by the National Assembly and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not include any increment in stipends.

“The approved budget did not capture stipends at all. Stipends were never increased. What the budget captured was reintegration, empowerment and accommodation of genuine beneficiaries who were left out during the struggle,” he explained.

According to him, the increased budget was targeted at rehabilitation and empowerment initiatives such as leadership training, scholarships and vocational skills acquisition, rather than stipends.

“The budget increment was for rehabilitation and empowerment. That is why you can see leadership training, scholarships, vocational training and empowerment programmes being carried out. It was not for stipend increment,” he added.

Salvation also dismissed claims that beneficiaries were limited to any ethnic group, noting that Urhobo, Itsekiri and other Niger Delta ethnic nationalities were fully represented.

“Is Gbaramatu in Rivers, Akwa Ibom or Bayelsa? Even Urhobo and Itsekiri people are beneficiaries. These allegations are cheap blackmail,” he stated.

He further questioned the credibility of the author of the publication, describing the individual as faceless and unknown within the programme.

“The name Tare mentioned in the alleged publication is a faceless human being. He does not even have a surname and is not a beneficiary of the programme,” he said.

Salvation commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for remaining focused despite what he described as distractions, and reaffirmed the support of PAP leaders and beneficiaries for the current leadership of the programme.