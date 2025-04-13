All My Problems In Life Come From Love – Beverly Osu

Share

Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu has finally opened up on the s$x scandal involving her and her fellow Big Brother Africa housemate, South African dance teacher Angelo Collins, in 2013.

Speaking in a recent conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Osu maintained that she didn’t have sex with the South African dancer on the reality show as purported by viewers.

Following the false narrative, the scandal significantly affected her career in the early stages, stressing that all the challenges she faced in life were due to love.

She claimed that she was madly in love with Angelo and was too comfortable around him, sparking rumours that they were having sex on the show.

She said, “I have people that love me for who I am. And the highlight of it is that I didn’t do it (have sex on reality show). I was 20… I brought out so many things from Big Brother other than that (my relationship with Angelo).

“I was so irritated because that was the only thing viewers picked because I was in love. Literally, it was love. All my problems in life come from love.

“Every problem that I have had in this life is because of the greatest gift of God: love. I was madly in love with Angelo. That was why I was free around him. I was dating na, make we tie gele? I was in love with him.”

Beverly Osu had previously blamed Nigerians for breaking up her relationship with Angelo Collins.

