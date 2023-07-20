All Loan Apps Should Be Forced To Register Wityh CBN, FCCPC

Following the excesses of various loan apps in harassing people by exposing their data for allegedly defaulting in repayment of the loans by some of their customers, a former Executive member of UAC Nigeria PLC, Dr. Joe Dada, has called on regulatory agencies and the government to force all firms running loan apps to duly get a licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and also register with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Many Nigerians have continued to complain about the loan apps and the rate at which they breach the data of not only their customers but all those whose contacts are associated with their customers. Though the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, which has been passed into law safeguards individuals’ data and warns that any organisation that breaches their customers’ data will be severely sanctioned, the loan apps have not yielded.

For instance, about two weeks ago, the picture of one Mr. Nurudeen Badejo, who was declared ‘WANTED’ by a loan app surfaced on social media. He was alleged to have taken loans from the app and four other loan apps. The picture, which was sent to our correspondent on Whatsapp, prompted him to call the accused. However, Badejo said he was not owing the app. He confirmed that he took a loan from the app but had duly re-paid the loan. He threatened to sue the app.

There were similar experiences reported by people across the country. Reacting to this, Dr. Dada, who doubles as the Chairman of Council Member of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), noted that many of those apps that engage in such acts are not registered. According to him, other commercial banks also give soft loans to their customers but would never go to the extent of exposing their data and privacy on social media to recoup their loans.

“Majority of those loan apps are fraud themselves, they give loans with higher interests on their loans just to rip the poor people off their hard-earned money. “They must be forced to register with all the concerned agencies, especially the FCCPC,” However, the FCCPC CEO, Babatunde Irukera, said the Commission was not empowered to regulate the digital lending platforms. Irukera, who said this in an interview, said regulating the loan apps and other businesses carried out on the internet was cumbersome.

He said: “For a business that can evade regulatory interfaces including operating entirely offshore, and possessing the versatility to evolve, rebrand, relaunch m, rebirth or relocate on the internet and needing no physical location, a ban is at best only a pronouncement, and may very well amount to nothing much more than that. “The very hard and continuous work of tracking and reigning illegality concerning this industry is the task we must all commit to, and it requires a lasting collaborative effort and vigilance by both consumers and regulators because it is impossible for regulators to have all the information to successfully track these businesses.”

Irukera further stated: “The Joint Enforcement & Regulatory Taskforce made up of the NCC, CBN, NITDA, ICPC, EFCC, NHRC, and FC- CPC did significant work in developing the investigative template, and the joint enforcement activities by some of the members, and the lessons learned from member functions and evidence gathered in the course of the investigations provided some clarity and direction that helped to develop the Framework.

“In particular, stakeholders such as Google, banks, and payment gateways be- came important to curbing excesses. “Our concern is similar to global challenges concerning digital lending. Technology is an incredible tool and platform for expansion and shared prosperity; however, it is sadly also a potential tool for exploiting and impoverishing people. “As we find those, we permanently, without opportunity for renewal or return remove them from the list allowed to operate.

“The painstaking work of tracking businesses on the internet and holding them accountable is a global phenomenon and challenge that regulators and law enforcers are struggling with internationally. “Nigeria is not excluded. Indeed, many, even more developed countries and platforms including Google are borrowing from some of the efforts that have so far worked in Nigeria.”