All Leaders Must Work For Peaceful United Plateau Irrespective Of Religion, Tribe – Emir Of Wase

The Emir of Wase and Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Plateau State, His Royal Highness Alh. Muhammadu Sambo Haruna has task leaders in Plateau state respective of tribe and religion to work for Peace and a united state.

He said both Christian and Muslim leaders must be seen promoting a Peaceful society in their utterances, and pronouncements to their followers.

He started this while addressing Religious Leaders during a Muslim and Christian Consultative Meeting with a Theme: “Understanding, Peace, Unity and Development” organised by him and the Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA) held at Jos Central Mosque.

The Emir challenge all religious leaders to put their heads together, to work together for the peace and unity of Plateau state and the country at large.

He also blamed the continuous societal challenges currently faced to a lack of good and committed parenting.

“Honestly, one of the major societal challenges we are currently facing is lack of good parenting. We are shying away from our responsibilities as parents and leaders and there is a need for us to go back and address this problem.

“This is because they need our guidance, they need our hands and we as leaders and parents have not done enough and need to go back to the way we were brought up by our parents and it will go a long way in addressing or reducing these challenges.

“My advice and caution to Plateau people is that there is no gain in fighting ourselves, what have we achieved in all the destructions that have been taking place in the past over 20 years? As far as I am concerned as a leader of the Muslims, there is none. So, my appeal is, anything that has no gain, there is no point doing it”.

The Royal father who is also the Plateau Patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), encouraged citizens to see themselves as one and come together at a round table to understand each other because their thinking and ideologies could never be the same saying, “Plateau is not the only state that has multi-religious citizens.

“You begin to ask yourselves why this is not happening in other States, but only Plateau? I think we need to wake up and understand each other and call for not just partial peace, but definite peace”.

He commended ACIPA for organising the meeting for both Muslims and Christians on the Plateau because they have done what no organisation has done.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA), Rev. Dr. Luke Shehu said the strategic meeting was aimed at promoting peace, unity and development.