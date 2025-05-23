New Telegraph

May 23, 2025
All Killed As Small Plane Crashes In US

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood during foggy weather early yesterday, setting about 15 homes on fire and killing multiple people on board the plane, authorities said, “We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference.

“Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.” He said “there is a direct hit to multiple homes” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood. It was not known if there were any injuries, reports The Associated Press.

Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed. “You could barely see in front of you,” he said. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 550 aircraft crashed near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

