All Hands Must Be On The Deck To Fight Drug Abuse –NDLEA Chief

The Assistant Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bayelsa State, Godwin Erepa, has called on everyone to join hands in fighting drug abuse in the society.

Speaking yesterday during the 5th edition of the state peace architecture stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa, the Assistant Commander disclosed that in every five people abusing drugs, one must be a woman.

He also revealed that 14.3 million Nigerians are currently abusing drugs, adding that adding that even though it is said that some countries have legalized the use of Cannabis, the chemical contained in Nigerian Cannabis is higher.

He noted that cannabis of other countries is less intoxicating than that of Nigeria maintaining that the tetrahydrocannabinol that is contained in that of Nigeria is about 3-5 per cent while that of other countries is about 0.002 per cent.

