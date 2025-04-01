All Hands Must Be On Deck To Fight Drug Abuse – Erepa

Share

The Assistant Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bayelsa State, Godwin Erepa, has called for collective efforts to combat drug abuse in society.

Speaking on Tuesday during the fifth edition of the State Peace Architecture stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa, Erepa disclosed that out of every five people abusing drugs, one is likely to be a woman.

He further revealed that 14.3 million Nigerians are currently abusing drugs, adding that while some Countries have legalized the use of cannabis, Nigerian cannabis contains a higher concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), making it more intoxicating.

“The THC content in Nigerian cannabis is about 3-5%, whereas that of other countries is about 0.002%,” he said.

Emphasizing the need for more rehabilitation centers in Bayelsa, he urged youths to desist from drug abuse.

“The drug issue is not only confined to Bayelsa; it is a national problem. That is why I said all hands must be on deck. Don’t leave it to the NDLEA, police, immigration, army, or any other agency alone. Everybody has a role to play—traditional rulers, community leaders, organizations, schools, and even market women—because drug abuse affects everyone.

“Whether you use drugs or not, the impact is felt directly or indirectly. About 14.3 million Nigerians abuse drugs. Before walking two or three poles in Yenagoa, you are likely to see a mentally deranged boy or young girl, and these are children between the ages of 20 and 22 who have fallen victim to drug abuse. It is alarming and frightening.

“These are supposed to be the leaders of tomorrow. But can they lead us? If this trend continues, our country will not be safe because, eventually, drug dealers could occupy leadership positions, making life insecure for everyone. That is why I insist that all hands must be on deck to fight this menace before it spirals out of control,” Erepa said.

Addressing the challenges of drug rehabilitation, Erepa said, “We have a rehabilitation center, but given the difficult terrain of our State, how will parents from remote areas like Southern Ijaw or Brass bring their children to Yenagoa for treatment?

“Even if they manage to reach Yenagoa, they may be told there is no space in the facility. That is why we are calling for collaborative efforts to expand the existing rehabilitation center and establish more across the local government areas and senatorial districts to reduce pressure on the state capital.”

He called for a united front, saying, “If we can’t completely eradicate drug abuse, we should at least reduce it to the barest minimum. Everyone must collaborate because we all have a role to play in this fight.”

Also speaking, Nyaname Apere, who represented Watson Alfred Belemote, Commissioner for Community Development in Bayelsa State and Chairman of the State Peace Architecture, emphasized the state’s commitment to partnering with Search for Common Ground to promote peace.

“For any meaningful development to take place in a community, peace is necessary. The reports we have received from local government peace architecture indicate that peace efforts are yielding results.

“Our goal is to minimize crime as much as possible, and Search for Common Ground has done a lot in this regard. We also hope that more NGOs will join in this mission to improve security across the country.”

On the effects of drug abuse, Apere said, “As a state government, we are very concerned about drug abuse, which is severely affecting our people. The wealth of every nation lies in its youth.

“When the youth are destroyed by drugs, it becomes a serious problem. We are looking forward to partnering with the NDLEA to curb this menace.”

Friday Otor, Early Warning and Early Response Officer for Search for Common Ground, noted that during their work across 16 communities, drug abuse emerged as a recurring issue.

“It is on the rise. We urge the State government to actively address this problem. It is spreading like wildfire, not just in Bayelsa but across Nigeria. Both state and Federal governments must take action.

“At Search for Common Ground, we are working tirelessly to bring this issue under control.”

Otor identified frustration and unemployment as major causes of drug abuse, urging the Bayelsa State Government to create sustainable jobs to engage the youth productively.

As an exit strategy, he explained that Search for Common Ground had built an Early Warning Observer platform, a volunteer network that includes key stakeholders to track and report issues.

“They will report early warning signs, and we will provide timely responses. These exit strategies are designed to ensure that peace continues even after our intervention ends.”

In his contribution, Timliaemi Ekpoebimere, Chief Superintendent of Corrections at Okaka Correctional Center, disclosed that the facility, designed to hold 300 inmates, currently houses about 1,000.

He stressed the need for at least three additional correctional centers in Bayelsa to ease overcrowding.

Ekpoebimere also lamented the lack of adequate skill acquisition programs in the prison, noting that such facilities exist in other states.

He further called for the establishment of a National Open University campus at the correctional center to enable inmates to receive education while serving their sentences.7

Arguing that minor offenders should not be imprisoned, he said, “There are custodial and non-custodial crimes. People guilty of minor offenses should not be sent to Okaka Prison.”

