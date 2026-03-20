All Hail The Nigerian DNA

‘We have gotten to a point when governments and institutions should charge our scientists and technologists to find solutions to many of our persisting economic challenges with a prize to the bargain’

—-Ayo Oyoze Baje (Maximising the potentials of talented Nigerians, 2017)

Love or hate it, there is something unique; something profound, compelling, creative, and ingenious about the Nigerian DNA. Whatever it is, it certainly exhibits outstanding success like the resilience of the famed phoenix against all flaming odds.

And interestingly such has been amply shown across the wide spectrum of human endeavour and parlayed in different parts of the world. Name it – from the arts, science, technology, healthcare delivery agriculture to sports and entertainment their names ring a loud bell, sometimes in deafening decibels.

But first, what does DNA really mean? According to the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is the molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms.

The Nigerian DNA is there for all to feel its impact as made visible by our top Nigerian scientists and innovators across technology, medicine, and engineering.

For instance, one of the world’s youngest Ph.D. holders and the youngest person to enrol in a university in the UK is the British-Nigerian maths genius, Esther Okade, a Ph.D. holder in financial mathematics at the age of 16. Okade was reported by CNN to have enrolled in a British university at age 10, and was top of the class against 24-year olds.

On his part, another Nigerian genius Master Chika Ofili, a 12-year-old based in the UK received the ‘TruLittle Hero Award’ for making a new discovery in mathematics by discovering a new formula for divisibility by seven in mathematics.

In a similar vein, Thessalonika Arzu Embry is rewriting every rule, graduating high school at 11, earning her bachelor’s by 14, an MBA at 16, and completing her Ph.D. at just 17.

With an IQ of 199, she’s also an author and licensed pilot whose drive and curiosity continue to inspire young scholars everywhere. Incredible but true, is this not? Of course it is. But there is more to the Nigerian DNA that you need to know.

In August, 2025, Nafisa Abdullahi walking shoulders high took the same bold efforts to defeat more than 20, 000 students from 69 countries across the world to become global champion in English language skills categorised in quiz, essay writing and spelling.

It has been a similar scenario for another Nigerian student, Dr. Victor Olalusi, who also emerged the best graduating student with a grade point of 5.0 at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences at the Russian National Research Medical University, Moscow.

Olalusi never fell below 5.0 in all the courses he took throughout his course of study, not even in the Russian language class. That uncommon brilliance was not only the first-of-its-kind in Russia but anywhere in the world. All of these young, brilliant minds remind us of older Nigerian-born creative minds who excelled in different fields.

These include Phil- ip Emeagwali (supercomputing), Jelani Aliyu (automotive design), and Silas Adekunle (robotics). Others, such as Dr. Samuel Achilefu and Dr. Ayodeji Amobonye, are pioneering advances in biomedical imaging and biotechnology.

On his part, Gabriel Oyibo, the Kogi Stateborn engineer, mathematician, researcher and physicist has done what the world-renowned Albert Einstein could not achieve for 30 years! Back in 2002 he successfully solved the Grand Unification Field Theory.

For that he was nominated for the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2002 and 2003. He is an expert that the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Massachusetts Institute of Technology has gained from.

As for Ufot Ekong, the Akwa Ibom native solved a mathematical puzzle that students have been unable to solve for three decades in his first semester at Tokai University, Japan.

He did not stop at that as he went on to break a 50-year-old academic record by graduating as the ‘Best All Rounder’ with a first-class degree in electrical engineering and getting the highest grades the university had witnessed in 50 years.

Currently working for Nissan, while undergoing a Master’s Degree programme in Electric/Electronic Systems Engineering, Ufot Ekong already has two patents under his name for developing an electric car.

In a similar vein, Prof. Samuel Achilefu invented a ground-breaking development of a set of high-tech, cancer-visualising goggles which assist surgeons to see cancer cells in real-time while operating on patients. It won him the prestigious St. Louis Award in 2014.

We have gotten to a point when governments and institutions should charge our scientists and technologists to find solutions to many of our persisting economic challenges with a prize to the bargain

Furthermore, and in a remarkable note three Nigerian lecturers: Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu, Tukur Abdulkadir Sulaiman, and Abdullahi Yusuf, have been listed among the top 2% most-cited scientists in the world.

Also, amongst the top Nigerian space scientists and pioneers are Dr. Temidayo Oniosun, who started space-based agricultural research, Owolabi Salis, the first Nigerian in space, and Dr. Wendy Okolo, a leading NASA aerospace engineer.

In the field of medicine top Nigerian doc- tors, both locally and internationally, are recognised for their ground-breaking surgi- cal achievements, specialised research, and high-impact medical leadership.

The names that stand out include pioneer foetal surgeon, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, COVID-19 vaccine trial leader, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, and innovator, Dr. Seyi Oyesola. But the critical and pertinent question remains.

While these great individuals are actively advancing Nigeria’s footprint in global space technology, exploration, and satellite engineering, supported by pioneers like Prof. P.N. Okeke with others becoming game-changers across the global landscape of arts and entertainment, how much impact have they made back home?

What role has the federal and state governments made to bring them on board to change the narrative of our infrastructural decay, poor education and healthcare delivery, food insecurity, low productive capacity, mass youth unemployment and of course, the persisting poverty conundrum ravaging our fatherland?

That is the million-naira question yours truly has been asking our political leaders for years, through opinion essays and public affairs analysis on radio and television programs and still waiting for credible answers.

So, the pertinent questions persist. Do the governments – both federal and states – have credible data on these great achievers and their products? Are there long-lasting and sustainable policies and programmes which the country could anchor on to tap into their genius?

How would they be relevant to grow our economy should they return to Nigeria in the absence of stable electric power, good access roads, and access to loans with single digit interest rate to give life to their dreams? And what about an unstable polity with an over bloated federal centre that is structured against fast-paced economic activities at the geo-political zones and states?

How do we relate the absurd self-enriching salary structure to provide much needed incentives to catalyse innovations and inventions aimed at solving endemic problems in agriculture and the solid mineral sector, more so at a time we are angling for diversification? We have gotten to a point when governments and institutions should charge our scientists and technologists to find solutions to many of our persisting economic challenges with a prize to the bargain.

For instance, in 1795 the French military offered a cash prize of 12,000 francs for a new method, to preserve food. In 1795, Nicholas Appert began experimenting with ways to preserve foodstuff, succeeding with soups, vegetables, juices, dairy products, jellies, jams, and syrups.

He placed the food in glass jars, sealed them with cork and sealing wax and placed them in boiling water. After some 14 years of experiment, Appert submitted his invention and won the prize in January 1810 on the condition that he made the method public; the same year.

The private sector should not be left out. How would it feel should Dangote have a prize for solutions to pot-hole riddled roads? His colleagues in more developed countries are already thinking ahead, on who and what would take over from Sean Parker, Mark Zuckerberg and Evan Spiegel.

One billionaire called Peter Thiel has a foundation that gives out $100,000 each to young inventors. Out of the over 122 beneficiaries so far, the most notable is James Proud. His ingenious product called Sense is a small hardware gadget worth $149 that monitors how well the buyer sleeps.

It has been discovered that the quality of our sleep affects our health and longevity. It has a sales projection of 250,000 units for 2017 that would translate to $20 million!

Recall that I had suggested to this administration through my opinion essay: “Making the best use of our best brains”, that we should begin to tap into the valuable products of our geniuses. The earlier we catch them young and provide them the enabling environment to thrive, the better for us all.