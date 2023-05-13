All Hail Prince Of Naples, Amazing Osimhen!

The season-ending period in Europe is full of mixed fortune tales for the players in Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles. The story of those struggling and those whose forms and clubs are on the downward slide will have to wait for another day. It is paramount to salute the ‘industry’ of Victor Osimhen who has made the country proud with his exploits in the Italian Serie A in the ongoing European football season.

After his amazing run with the country’s U-17 team, he joined Wolfsburg of Germany and later moved to Belgium to join Charleroi FC. He left Germany for Belgium by road with his agent and they spent seven hours after which he eventually got the job. He scored 20 goals for Charleroi in 36 appearances and later, he again left to join French club Lille.

Osimhem scored 18 goals, making him a favourite among the Lille faithful but that was just the start of his success story. Italian giants, Napoli FC, broke their transfer record to make him the most expensive African player when they paid Lille $96m (N39.7bn). And only recently, Osimhen led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years breaking all sorts of records along the way.

The Eagles forward is now the African with the most goals scored in a single Serie A season, breaking Samuel Eto’s record. Osimhen was the last amongst seven kids but he didn’t get the usual special treatment given to ‘last borns’ in Nigerian homes. He joined his elder siblings in hustling to make sure they survived, by hawking ‘pure water’ along Ojota Road in Lagos.

His siblings sold newspapers and oranges on the streets, it’s indeed a family united to guarantee survival. He lost his mother at age 13 while his father lost his job three months after he lost his wife. I recall the interview granted by his father during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in which he confessed going to watch his son play in a neighbour’s house because he had no television and generator.

The Napoli star lived in one of Lagos State’s biggest refuse dumps in Olusosun. His father wanted him to become a doctor but he dropped out of school to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer and his father supported him. He played street football and was a youth player of the then Ultimate Strikers Academy before his move abroad. In 2014, at age 16, he went for the national U-17 team screening in Abuja under the tutelage of coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

It was reported that over one million players were there with only 15 minutes opportunity to make impact. In 15 minutes, he scored two goals. The Eagles forward carried Napoli on his shoulders. He scored 23 Serie A goals in 28 games and five UCL goals. His total 28 in 35 games. His equaliser in the away match against Udinese confirmed the club’s win of the title after a 33-year wait.

Today, Osimhen is one of the most celebrated Nigerian footballers ever. The way the fans of Napoli were chanting his name after the victory was electrifying. There was a clip of cakes being baked in Italy with Osimhen’s hairstyle as decoration. An Italian artist even before the Serie A feat released a single track in honour of the Nigerian star.

Above all, top clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all currently linked to the Nigerian as Napoli has reportedly placed a $150m tag on the striker. It has never been this good for any Nigerian footballer. He is not just a team member but he is instrumental in the title triumph of the Naples-based club such that some of the faithful compare his feat to the one achieved by late legend, Diego Maradona.

It was not a surprise as the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare, Liberian President George Weah, his U-17 coach, Amuneke, former Eagles striker Odion Ighalo and a host of other great sports personalities salute the efforts of Osimhen for Napoli and for giving the country an image boost in the round leather game.

The future of Osimhen is bright but he must be calm with his attitude on the pitch and reduce his aggressive reactions to situations. I also expect the agents to be wise in taking a decision on what is next for the player. Napoli has come out to say he is not for sale and Osimhen and his team should respect that so that he can serve the club at least for one more season since he is loved there.

I join millions of fans all over the globe to congratulate and salute the Prince of Naples, Victor Osimhen!