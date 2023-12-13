All hail our King, Queens

President Bola Tinubu is leading the charge as accolades have continued to trail Nigeria’s incredible outing at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards on Monday night in Morocco, where three players and the Super Falcons won honours. The President was joined by former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, captain Ahmed Musa and ex-international Austin Eguavoen in the eulogy of the Nigerian stars. A former Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare also saluted the heroics of the players. Victor Osimhen was crowned the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year, while Asisat Oshola won the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award for the sixth time, extending her record.

Osimhen triumphed over Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to bring the award home after 24 years, while Oshoala became the first woman in history to win the Women’s Player of the Year award six times. Also, Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, while the Super Falcons of Nigeria won the 2023 Women’s National Team of the Year at the CAF Awards. Reacting to this in a press statement on Tuesday, President Tinubu described what Asisat and other awardees did as reinstating the belief that Nigeria could be a great country with hard work and commitment. The President also expressed his pleasure over how Osimhen and Oshoala acknowledged the impacts of local coaches on their achievements.

The President said: “I congratulate Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, on winning the CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year award, the remarkable achievements of Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who clinched the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year for the sixth time, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, as well as the Super Falcons for emerging as the Women’s National Team of the Year at the CAF Awards 2023.