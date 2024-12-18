All Hail King Lookman!

Share

• Atiku, Orji Kalu, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, Eagles stars salute Africa’s best

Ademola Lookman’s crowning as the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year has sparked widespread celebrations from fans, teammates, and notable Nigerian political figures who have joined in praising the Super Eagles forward for his milestone achievement.

Lookman succeeded teammate, Victor Osimhen, as the best player on the continent following in the footsteps of illustrious compatriots namely Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Kanu Nwankwo and Victor Ikpeba who have won the accolade for the country in the past.

His success reverberated across the country including the political space and many leaders have joined other Nigerians to lead the praise of the Atalanta star.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed his joy, declaring Lookman’s win as inevitable: “Look no further than Ademola Lookman, African Footballer of the Year 2024. Congratulations!”

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, also joined other Nigerians to eulogize the former Everton star.

In a Facebook post, Senator Kalu congratulated Lookman for making Nigeria and Nigerians proud. “This victory has made Nigeria win the CAF Footballer of the Year back-toback.

“We are very proud of you and I join your esteemed fans, the NFF and soccer lovers all over the world to celebrate you,” Senator Kalu said.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former presidential candidate, acknowledged Lookman’s consistent excellence, particularly at the AFCON and with his club, Atalanta.

He said: “Congratulations to our Nigerian star, Ademola Lookman, on emerging as the CAF African Player of the Year 2024. The back-toback victory for Nigeria in the CAF Men’s Category reflects the strong showing our country’s athletes put on their respective stages.”

Kwankwaso also congratulated Chiamaka Nnadozie for clinching the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award. Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, highlighted the importance of investing in sports.

He stated: “Nigeria was again the starlight in continental soccer as our own Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, was crowned the African Footballer of the Year 2024, while Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, is again crowned the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024.

These victories not only bring pride but also serve as inspiration for our youth, create jobs, and foster unity.” In his congratulatory message, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, described the CAF Awards as “a night of glory for Nigeria.”

He said: “Congratulations to Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their well-deserved awards as Africa’s Male Footballer of the Year, Female Goalkeeper of the Year, and Female National Team of the Year, respectively.

You shone like a million stars through hard work and patriotism, and we are super proud of you all.” Super Eagles players were among the first to celebrate their teammate’s success.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina shared his excitement, saying: “This means everything!!!! Proud of you @molalookman.” Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface echoed similar sentiments, posting: “Congrats my guy.”

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali cheered Lookman’s feat, saying: “We are proud of you @molalookman.” Taiwo Awoniyi, Lookman’s fellow forward, joined in: “Well deserved,” while team captain William Troost-Ekong added:

“Deserved brother, we are proud of you!” Lookman’s brilliance also received international recognition, with Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, hailing him: “My brother, the best player in Africa, well deserved.”

Former Leicester City teammate, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, also praised Lookman, saying: “Come a long way, so proud bro. Most humble, hardworking Former Eagles coach José Peseiro, also congratulated Lookman while recognising the team’s collective role in his success.

He posted: “Congratulations @molalookman on winning the CAF Player of the Year 2024 award! This is a well-deserved recognition of your incredible talent and significance to Nigerian and African football.

I must also commend the role of the Nigerian national team, whose collective efforts contributed to this individual award, as well as Nigeria winning the award for the second consecutive year.”

