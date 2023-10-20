All Hail King Impunity!

We should indeed, be worried that some fellow Nigerians, with court cases still hanging over their heads are out there, making laws or dictating our destinies

The predatory instinct of the jungle carnivore is its moving mantra – it’s driving force to propel it to pounce on its powerless prey. With adrenaline pumping in the hunting system, characterised by both hunger and ego, the eagle or kite gives no listening ear to the cackled cries of the mother hen and the chicks. Neither does the roaring lion pretend to hear the grunt of the goats and the gazelles. Simply put, it is the jungle gadabout game of might-is-right.

They go for the bubbling blood and the brittle bones to satiate their epicurean tastes. Call it the Machiavellian doctrine or tactic, if you like; the end simply justifies the means. But that should not play out in saner societies, populated by otherwise right thinking leaders, should it? No, it should not. That brings us to human society. Over the centuries every community, county and country has been established to be governed by the rule of law; with rules and regulations as ethics to serve as the moral compass, for members to attain the common goals, all for the common good.

No one – no matter his social or economic status – should place himself above the extant laws of the land. Similarly, utmost respect for such guiding credos is therefore, sacrosanct. Violation of that attracts stiff and severe sanctions and penalties – no matter whose ox is gored.

The noble aim of course, is to serve as deterrence, to others with the moral deficit, so that the society avoids chaos and anarchy. Interestingly, that was how it has played out from the prehistoric times and subsequently that of Mesopotamia, Egypt, the Hebrews, and Phoenicians through that of Greeks, Persians to the Roman Empire. And when it comes to the African perspective of the Kanuri, Benin and Oyo Empires, similar scenarios were also forged to instil discipline in the conduct of their daily affairs and confidence in the government.

But most unfortunately, over the recent decades, the sad and saddening situation has been that of some citizens openly breaking the rules, and either slapped on the wrist and told to go and sin no more, or allowed to go Scot-free! The grave implications have cumulatively led us to the current scandalous electoral malfeasance, couched with global shame, the strangulating economic quagmire and the disunity incubus that has some sections of the country openly left out of the prime political positions. So also it has characterised the nepotistic appointments overtly skewed in favour of a particular ethnic group, or religious sect.

Nigeria is therefore and most annoyingly currently sitting on a keg of gunpowder. But can it be reversed? That is the million- naira question. One’s fears are real. As yours truly re-echoed back in April, 2017 all the hues and cry that trailed the Federal Government’s investigation into the $10 billion (or was it $16bn) sleaze in the power sector has long died the ‘natural death’. It has, of course, been a similar replay of the broken music record about the humongous sums, sometimes in dollars, stashed in the private vaults of the former public office holders – from the Pensions Fund to the security chiefs.

No one talks about the $12 billion Gulf War windfall again, because the culprits are simply above the law. As a reminder, some former state governors were once parad- ed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the allegation of siphoning state funds to feather their own nests. In fact, even those of them who once claimed that the said funds were swallowed either by monkeys or pythons defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and as a former party chairperson rightly noted, their sins have since been forgiven!

If this does not amount to impunity, one cannot tell what else is. Worse still, some of them, previously accused of fiddling with ecological funds have audaciously gunned for a second term in office, or headed to the Red Chamber to make laws for all of us! Yet, not a few hungry and disenfranchised poor Nigerians caught stealing fowls and goats are either sent behind bars or hounded to hell! What a country, with the favoured few political helmsmen and juggernauts placed above the law.

On the persisting challenge of insecurity, what about the fully armed Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, and the Fulani herdsmen that have turned Benue State – the once acclaimed Food Basket of the nation – in addition to Plateau State into the killing fields of the country? Have some of them so far apprehended not been granted the insulting amnesty programme, as if their lives are more priceless than that of their voiceless victims?

Most unfortunately, it has been a similar rehash of the comedy of errors, with the criminals caught in oil theft, others who misappropriated funds meant to ease the pains of victims of the COVID-19 pandemic still walking our streets as free men! We should indeed, be worried that some fellow Nigerians, with court cases still hanging over their heads are out there, making laws or dictating our destinies. That is absurd.

They have overtly violated provisions for free, fair and credible elections, and stolen our votes, which should ordinarily serve as the key to the reflection of the people’s wishes and good governance. Yet, they openly boast and brag that their traducers should “go to court.” That is knowing full well where the political pendulum would swing. All said the two-headed monster of corruption and impunity is currently ravaging our land. The earlier, we collectively rein it in its rampaging brutality, the better for us all. Like it, or not, the culture of crass impunity hurts us all.