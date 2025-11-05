All Eyes On Lagos Open As FirstBank Promises Exciting Golf Week

As this year’s edition of the annual FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship gains momentum, top amateur golfers and aspiring golf professionals are honing their skills on golf courses across the country in preparation for the tournament.

The event’s sponsor, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, promises an exciting week for all participants.

The Lagos Open Golf Championship, a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event administered by the R&A and USGA, is played over 54 holes and attracts elite amateur golfers from Nigeria and around the globe.

Over the years, participants have come from as far as South Africa, the West African subregion, and Kenya.

This championship, the longest-running amateur golf tournament in Nigeria, has served as a nurturing ground for aspiring professional golfers and has produced many successful players.

In 2018, Kenyan amateur golfer Samuel Njoroge captured the spotlight in Ikoyi by winning the 57th edition of the tournament; he has since become a successful professional golfer competing on the European Tour.

Other former winners, such as Andrew Odoh, Willy Gift, and Ikoyi Club’s Monday Eze, are excelling in the professional elite class.

Additionally, notable amateurs like Port Harcourt-based Sam Amadi, Peter Eben-Spiff.