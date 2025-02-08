All eyes on ITB Berlin 2025 as global travel exhibition, conference opens March 4

Share

Smarting from the successes recorded from the recently conclude FITUR 2025, International Tourism Fair, organised by INFEMA Madrid, and held in Spain’s capital city, Madrid, as the first global travel and tourism trade forum for the year, the sights of the travel world is now on ITB Berlin 2025, the second international platform for destinations across the world to show their strength.

Billed to hold between March 4 and 6, the yearly global event, which is regarded as the world’s leading platform by the travel world would hold at its traditional ground, Berlin ExpoCentre City, Messedamm in Berlin, with Albania as the Official Host Country, alongside a host of other corporate sponsors.

With the motto: The World of Travel lives here, the global event since its inception in 1966 has increasingly witnessed growth and attracted the best of global destinations to its ever expanding exhibition halls.

As leading destinations look forward to showcasing the latest of their unique offerings for the benefits of the travel world while products manufacturers, and sellers are expected to display the latest trends in the technological world.

The various segments that would be on display include: Adventure and Responsible Tourism, Business Travel, LGBTQ+ Travel, Culture Tourism, Luxury Travel, Medical Tourism, and Travel Technology as well as MICE Hub and Youth Travel and Economic Accommodation. While the ITB Berlin Convention, the leading think tank of the tourism industry, with huge following, will have in attendance a number of experts to discuss the trends and innovations shaping the future of travel.

This year’s event is expected to improve on its performance last year where about 190 countries were represented at the fair, with 100, 000 attendees and 5, 600 exhibitors including 1, 300 buyers circle members and 24, 000 convention participants.

Nigeria to miss out of event

Nigeria was not represented at the FITUR event that was held between January 22 and 26, where over 24 Africa countries were in attendance.

There are indications that Nigeria will also not be officially represented at the ITB Berlin 2025 as sources at the International Tourism Department of the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, which is in charge of Nigeria’s international representation, said there is no such plan in the offing.

It should be recalled that in over 10 years Nigeria unceremoniously pulled out of attending international tourism forums. This was during the era of Mrs Sally Mbanefo as Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) now renamed Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and High Chief Edem, former Minister of the defunct Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Since then Nigeria has stayed away from all international forums except last year when the formal Minister of the defunct Tourism Ministry, Mrs Lola Ade-John returned Nigeria to the World Travel Market (WTM) London in November.

The leadership of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) is presently making frenetic efforts to dialogue with the Minister in charge of Nigerian Tourism, Hannatu Musawa, on the urgency of returning Nigeria to the global stage, with support from the private sector operators.

