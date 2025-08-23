All Eyes On Continental Teams As It’s Here We Go!

Football is indeed a beautiful game that brings so much joy to many of its fans and even homes because of the business angle of the game. Many other services and support initiatives are attached to football to make it what it is all over the world today.

And so it was joy unlimited for all the stakeholders of football as the European football leagues for the 2025/2026 season opened last weekend. So many people playing different roles for the clubs resumed duty: television rights for live games activated, TV programmes attached to European league like my favourite Monday Night Football on SuperSport returned just as live betting, which was never on break, came up on centre stage with several options for stakers especially on live matches. For us as journalists, many talking points are on the cards with various matches in England, Spain, Turkey, Scotland and other parts. Fans are also back with banter and bragging rights on results and performances of their favourite teams.

The opening day results were interesting and intriguing with teams filing out with their new signings to seek better fortunes in the new season. The transfer rendezvous is a story for another day.

This weekend, the Nigeria Professional Football League kicks off in various centres. It is a very good development. And so, as they celebrate a new season across Europe, it is also here we go in Nigeria, a big footballing nation on the African continent. I am particularly excited that the country’s elite domestic league is taking off just when the European season also starts. It is also in conformity with the calendar of the Confederation of African Football. Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and the entire board of the NPFL did a good job with the current setting which has set Nigerian clubs that qualified for CAF competitions on a good pedestal to compete well on the continent.

However, I am worried because there were no news items on stadia inspection and general club licensing which should, ordinarily, be a prelude to every new season. Are we saying all the stadia are fit as in match/television friendly for the new season? The Nigeria Football Federation and the NPFL are passing the buck when I called to clarify on this issue. The state of the pitch is very important before every season and it is of public interest.

The welfare and general run-in to the season is also crucial. It is no news that the Super Eagles B were woeful at the ongoing CHAN, but it was clear that clubs in Tanzania were paying the league players better than Nigerian players. Top clubs in Tanzania pay 50million Shillings monthly for players, which is about N18m. How many Nigerian players earn just N1m monthly?

The wages and welfare packages of players across the continent also inform the performances we see in CAF competitions. In this new season, a template for successful outings is on the cards for Remo Stars and other Nigerian representatives on CAF duties. The issue now is the motivation the players get to compete keenly with their counterparts. It is tough.

Over time, the poor performance of these teams on the continent is due to their exposure to modern training tools and also the remunerations and welfare package they get. Club administrators must up their game by getting sponsors to boost the fortune of teams so that the players will be happy.

The poor performance at the CHAN tournament is also a testament of how the domestic league is. Despite the good organisation and all, the quality of players is still below average even on the continent.

To insist on having domestic league players in the Super Eagles is a tough task now that the Eagles B team players have failed to perform well in their competition.

For the new season, there is no TV Rights as I write this and this is an essential tool to sell the league.

NPFL defending champions, Remo Stars, are to campaign in the CAF Champions League. They have recruited new players including from other parts of the continent. Other teams should do the same to avoid embarrassment for Nigerian teams in CAF competitions this term.

All the promoted teams are still standing up till now but things can change with a possible takeover in the days ahead.

It is exciting that the country’s domestic league is starting early and we expect good initiatives and as we say on players’ transfers, HERE WE GO!