All eyes on CBN as inflation maintains upward trend

Although analysts generally expected the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to show that prices are continuing to trend upwards, the actual inflation numbers for November 2023 recently released by the Statistics Bureau surpassed analysts’ projections.

November inflation surpasses projections

Thus, while most analysts had predicted that inflation will increase to slightly below 28 per cent, the NBS reported that headline inflation increased to 28.20 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in November 2023- 0.87 per cent higher than 27.33 per cent recorded in October 2023. The agency also said that food inflation inched up by 32.84 per cent YoY in November 2023; 1.32% higher than 31.52 per cent recorded in October 2023. This means that the country’s headline inflation rate rose for the 11th straight month in November and had now hit its highest level since 2005. In fact, reacting to the inflation numbers for November, analysts at Comercio Partners Research, predicted that inflation will keep heading north in the coming months as a result of Nigeria’s declining external reserves, high exchange rate and costly food distribution. The analysts noted that although main harvest activities are underway, high transportation costs will negatively impact food costs. As the analysts put it, “Headline inflation for the penultimate month of year 2023, printed marginally higher than the preceding month. With food inflation printing above 30bps, this depicts further tightening of food supply within the Nigerian economy. Also, the persistent weakening of the naira against the greenback aides higher importation costs. While we battle with the FX rate, global oil prices continue to fluctuate. This volatility acts as a double-edged sword as Nigeria remains an importer of finished petroleum products. “Adversely, the announcement of the first crude batch touching down Dangote refinery appears to spark hope in Nigerians once again, despite the delayed timeline. As we know, production and distribution of refined products will play a hand in improving fuel-related issues in the country. However, we do not see immediate positive effects from this as the firm would not be kicking off with fuel production activities first. “Admittedly, with the rainy season coming to an end, Main Harvest activities are underway. Conversely, we perceive high transportation costs trickling into food costs, which translate to high food inflation in the ensuing months. “Conclusively, with a depleting FX reserve, high exchange rate and costly food distribution, we foresee higher inflation rates in the ensuing months.” Also, in a report it issued in October, Stears forecast that Nigeria’s inflation rate may rise to 30 per cent by December 2023. The firm said in a statement, signed by its Head of Insights, Fadekemi Abiru, that: “In September, we saw the exchange rate premium— the differential between official and parallel rates—rise to 25.2 per cent, which is a significant increase from what it was in August. “We expect this gap to keep widening and exerting further inflationary pressures unless we see significant dollar inflows into the economy. We have also had heavy and prolonged rainy season, which has affected harvests.” Similarly, in a report released last week, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) said that they expect the usual surge in consumer demand during the festive season to further put pressure on the inflation rate this month. They, however, said that they expect inflation to, “flatten out in January 2024 and begin to decline afterwards as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintains its hawkish monetary stance.” The analysts said: “We expect inflation to rise further in December supported by festive demand. However, it could flatten out in January 2024 and begin to decline afterwards as the CBN maintains its hawkish monetary stance. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hike interest rates at its first meeting in 2024 in line with the CBN’s goal of achieving price stability.” They further stated that: “Sustained interest rate hikes will not only taper inflationary pressures but also reduce capital flights, which could lead to an appreciation in the value of the naira. However, it is crucial to note that other factors contributing to Nigeria’s elevated inflation, such as structural issues, supply chain disruptions, and external factors, are beyond the control of domestic monetary policy. Hence, a judicious blend of fiscal and monetary policies is necessary to effectively tackle inflation.”

World Bank, IMF seek policy tightening

In its “Nigeria Development Update” report released on December 13, the World Bank warned Nigeria to control inflation, and advised the CBN to tighten monetary policy, build market confidence around free foreign exchange pricing and phase out “ways and means” advances to the government. Indeed, during the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/ World Bank Annual meetings held in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October, the IMF called on Nigeria and other countries in Sub Saharan Africa to continue with their monetary policy tightening in order to ensure a more stable and sustained recovery. Speaking at the event, the Director of the African Department at the IMF, Abebe Selassie, said: “To ensure a more stable and sustained recovery, it is important that country authorities in Africa guard against any premature monetary policy easing and remain committed to their fiscal consolidation plans. “Monetary policy efforts should remain tightly focused on price stability. This is not only a priority to address the continent’s cost-of-living crisis but would also strengthen the credibility of central banks and overall macroeconomic resilience. “In economies with still elevated and persistent inflation, further monetary tightening remains appropriate until there are clear signs that inflation is on track to meet the authorities’ inflation goals. This is critical to safeguard credibility and keep long-term inflation expectations anchored.”

Cardoso’s CIBN address

Interestingly, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) annual bankers’ dinner held on November 24, new Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, announced that the CBN plans to tighten policy over the next two quarters to manage inflation, after restarting its Open Market Operations (OMO) to help rein in money supply. Specifically, he said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is committed to achieving monetary and price stability. This is not just a technical objective, but it has real-life implications for the wellbeing of our citizens. Through targeted policies, transparent market operations, and coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, we can ensure a more stable exchange rate, control inflation, and create an enabling environment for businesses and individuals to thrive.” He further stated: “The primary mandate of the CBN is to ensure price stability, in addition to other objectives such as issuing legal tender currency, safeguarding external reserves, promoting a sound financial system, and providing economic and financial advice to the government. In line with our strategy to refocus on our core mandate, the CBN will discontinue direct quasifiscal interventionist activities and instead utilize orthodox monetary policy tools for implementing monetary policy. “As part of this refocus, the CBN has just approved the adoption of an explicit inflation-targeting framework to enhance the effectiveness of our monetary policy. The details and requirements for this framework are currently being finalized alongside the fiscal authorities. Additionally, the CBN will provide forward guidance, enhance transparency, and maintain effective communication with the public to anchor expectations and build trust among stakeholders.” He disclosed that since the new management team, under his leadership, took charge at the CBN in September, it had, “critically reviewed the effectiveness of the Central Bank’s monetary policy tools and have spent time fixing the transmission mechanism to ensure the decisions of MPC meetings actually result in desired objectives.”

Inflation projection for 2024

Furthermore, while making a presentation to the National Assembly’s joint Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions on December 14, Cardoso predicted that the galloping inflation would significantly decline in 2024. He told members of the joint Committee that the outlook for the economy next year was positive as both the inflation and exchange rates would be stabilised. “The outlook for the domestic economy remains positive and expected to maintain the positive trajectory for 2024. “Inflation pressures may persist in the short – term but is expected to decline in 2024. Exchange rate pressures are also expected to reduce significantly with the smooth functioning of foreign exchange market,” Cardoso said. Analysts note that as part of its efforts to tackle inflation, the MPC, beginning from May last year, hiked the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-eight times in a row to 18.75 per cent in July this year.

Conclusion

However, given that the rate hikes have so far failed to rein in inflation, analysts believe that the CBN, in addition to maintaining a tight monetary policy, will announce additional measures at the MPC meeting next month to curb rising prices.