All Eyes Are on Brume As The Women’s Long Jump Takes Centre Stage

All eyes will be on Nigerian Ese Brume in the final of the long jump women as the defending champion takes to the field in her event on Thursday today. Brume, who is currently the African record holder in the event, recently said she is going for her second title but she will have a formidable foe in teammates, Ruth Uzoro and Pristina Ochonogor.

Apart from the long jump, there will be an event in the 200m for men and women while Chioma Onyekwere will be targeting her second title after winning the last edition in Rabat Morocco.

It is going to be a sisterly affair with three Nigerians fighting for the top honour as Onyekwere will be up against Ashley Anumba and Pamela Obiageri. Speaking with New Telegraph on arrival, Anumba said they are going out there to represent Nigeria and competing against each other will be an added incentive for them to perform better.

“It’s been like that in recent years and I can tell you it has been a healthy rivalry between us all,” she said. “We are all pushing for excellence and getting there on the field will still be the same as we have been doing together. “Definitely there is going to be a winner and whosoever finishes top, it is going to be for Nigeria our country, so I am happy to be here.”