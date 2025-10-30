New Telegraph

October 30, 2025
All Enugu Reps Now APC As Five Dump LP, PDP

All eight members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State are now members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the defection of the remaining five lawmakers from the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday.

The lawmakers, led by Nnoli Nnaji, formally announced their defection during Thursday’s plenary session.

Recall that at the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives on June 11, 2023, Enugu State had no APC member, with the PDP and LP sharing four seats each.

Their defection marks a significant political shift in Enugu State, effectively making the APC the dominant party in the state’s representation at the National Assembly.

