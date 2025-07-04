Alkali: Tinubu Should Visit Kolmani Oil Field To Improve N’East Rating

A leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, has called on President Bola Tinubu visit the oil field in Komani to improve his rating in the North East.

The Komani Oil Field is situated along the Boundary between Gombe and Bauchi States. In a statement issued in Abuja, Prof Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali said the Kolmani Oil Project, launched with high expectations and fanfare, represents not only a potential economic transformation for the North East but also a powerful evidence of the inclusion of the North East sub region in national development.

He added that a visit to the oil project by President Tinubu will further demonstrate continuity of purpose, reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to the region, and inject renewed momentum into the project, which many fear, is stagnating.

He said a presidential visit will also boost Tinubu’s approval rating in the North East ahead of 2027 general election.