April 24, 2025
Alkali Mourns Victims Of Trailer Accident In Gombe

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali, has expressed shock over the tragic accident in Billiri town, Gombe State, which claimed the lives of five people and left several others injured during an Easter procession.

In a press statement issued in Abuja by Umar Jibril, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Alkali commiserated with the bereaved families over the untimely loss of their loved ones.

He also prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the injured persons a quick recovery.

The Minister took the opportunity to felicitate with the Christian faithful in Gombe State, and Nigeria at large, on 2025 Easter celebration.

He urged them to extend their hands of fellowship to humanity, as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

