Alkali Defends N225,744,028,687bn 2025 Budget For Transportation Ministry

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has defended the 2025 fiscal budget of N225,744,028,687 billion before the Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Land Transport for the Ministry of Transportation and its agencies.

Addressing the Joint House at the National Assembly, Alkali disclosed that the Ministry and its agencies resolve to work hard at ensuring the realization of Nigeria’s Integrated Infrastructure Master plan.

According to the Minister, the 2025 budget proposal before the joint House is an effort to sustain the progressive output realized under the 2024 Appropriations Act.

The objective of these proposals he disclosed, is to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present Administration with emphasis on the rail modernisation projects and other modes of land transportation in the country.

“In order to sustain the progressive output under the 2024 Appropriation Act, in this financial year, there is a need for increased funding, to improve the existing infrastructure in all the Agencies under the Ministry,” he stated.

Following recent challenges being faced by the government in securing counterpart funding through loans, Alkali appealed to the Joint Committees and indeed the National Assembly to continue to support the Ministry for effective funding of the ongoing projects and commencement of new ones to move Nigeria to the next level through efficient transportation which is globally recognised as an enabler of economic growth and gateway to the nation’s economy.

On the 2024 Budget Performance indicator, Alkali drew out rehabilitation of the narrow gauge from Lagos to Kano which has been put into use for conveying of freight from the Lagos port to the Dala Inland Dry port in Kano thus marking a significant impact and revival on economic activities.

Still speaking, the Transport Minister disclosed to the Joint Committees that a 62 km rail corridor from Port Harcourt in Rivers State, to Aba in Abia State, was recently commissioned. The objective he assured is to link the Eastern Ports to the hinterland.

“The Ministry collaborated with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and distributed 15 CNG Buses to three transport Unions namely: the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO ) to ease the burden of petrol subsidy removal which has resulted to transport difficulties within the FCT and subsequently for further distribution to each State of the Federation” Alkali said.

According to the Minister, the buses represent the government’s commitment to empowering citizens while transitioning to a cleaner energy economy.

In addition, he said the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology is aligning with the Presidential CNG Initiative to develop and commission CNG Conversion and Training centres in Abuja, Zaria, Enugu, Borno and Kogi States. This he noted, will be extended to all the 36 States of the Federation soonest.

Earlier, the Chairman of Joint Senate/House Committees on Land Transport, Sen. Mohammed Adamu Aliero in his opening speech, noted that the nation’s progress was intricately tied to the efficiency and development of our transportation infrastructure, making this budget defence a pivotal moment for shaping the trajectory of our country’s future.

He equally highlighted the need to develop the Nigerian rail system as it is the best alternative and the only substitute for overreliance and pressure on the country’s road network.

