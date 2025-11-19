Alkali Calls For Mutual Assistance To Achieve Sustainable Community Devt

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has called upon his statesmen and Nigerians at large to be in one accord, help each other to tackle social needs and for sustainable development.

The Minister made the call when he had in audience, Tangale East Progressive Union (TEPU) from his state, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He said it is the responsibility of the Government to provide welfare and security for people. Adding that, when people are credibly engaged, social menace becomes less; hence, since he is in government, his determination to give his contributions to enhance the welfare of his people.

Alkali noted that the Gombe people are great people with a culture that is interwoven both in religion and other idiosyncrasies.

He commanded the TEPU for their commitment and support to one another, their role as peacekeepers. Stating that, Gombe State is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria; thus, “we must strive to uphold it and the people’s entrepreneurial nature needs to be supported,” he said.

He pledged his support for the Union at all times.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Tangale East Progressive Union Abuja branch, Dr. Jarida Haruna Doji, noted that the reason for the visit was to appreciate the Minister for his contributions and support to the society, saying, his consistent kindness and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment are truly commendable and have tangible impact on the lives of members of the society and the community at large.

He recalled that the Minister’s willingness to connect with them whenever they call on him has been truly remarkable, saying: “We would like to use this medium to express our sincere gratitude for your support and kindness.”

He stressed their continued commitment to building on the solid foundation of unity, oneness and total support for what they described as the Minister’s giant strides.