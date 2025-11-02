Aliyu’s Healthcare Revolution: Transforming Lives In Sokoto

I n Sokoto State, Governor Ahmad Aliyu has quietly led a transformative shift in the healthcare system by addressing long-standing gaps in primary health infrastructure, staffing, and community services. Once plagued by dilapidated Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) and severe personnel shortage, the state’s health system has now undergone a remarkable overhaul.

Across maternal and child health, infrastructure, staffing, and public engagement, his policies are reshaping healthcare delivery for the better for the ordinary citizens and restoring confidence in government institutions. At the heart of this ambitious health revolution is the revitalization of Primary Health Care Centres. Recognizing that local health centres are often the first point of contact for most residents, the administration made functional PHCs in all 244 wards of Sokoto a top priority.

Working closely with international partners such as Plan International and Global Affairs Canada, more than 15 PHCs have already been upgraded, while several others are currently being rehabilitated. The improvements go far beyond aesthetics, encompassing the sinking of solar powered boreholes, sanitation, solar power installations, clean maternity wards, and safe delivery rooms. Dr. Larai Aliyu, Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SSPHCDA), emphasizes that these upgrades are not cosmetic.

“We are working to ensure that not only do the buildings stand out, but that they function properly, delivering immunizations, managing deliveries, and handling basic emergencies,” she explained. Her statement reflects the Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration’s practical approach to healthcare emphasizing results and functionality over mere appearances.

However, infrastructure alone cannot solve Sokoto’s health challenges. For decades, the state grappled with staff shortages and uneven distribution of personnel, particularly in the rural areas. To tackle this, Governor Aliyu approved the recruitment of over 800 nurses and midwives, and strategically deployed them to rural and underserved communities where maternal mortality rates are highest. The administration has also invested in retraining existing staff, community health workers, and expert trainers focusing on reproductive health, antenatal and postnatal care, and immunization.

These initiatives have no doubt significantly boosted public confidence, with more residents seeking care and relying on PHCs for their routine health needs. One of the key indicators of the administration’s success lies in improved maternal and child health outcomes. In March 2025, the state government distributed Mama Kits and essential drugs to all 244 PHCs, investing more than N1.5 billion in the initiative. The Mama Kits containing antiseptics, sterile gloves, delivery mats, and baby care supplies is to ensure that women can give birth safely, even in rural and remote areas. As Governor Aliyu declared during the launch, “No woman has to give birth under unsafe conditions due to lack of basic supplies.”

These efforts have been complemented by enhanced immunization programmes, expanded reproductive health services, and the provision of diagnostic equipment across the health centres. Preliminary data already shows encouraging trends, including increased antenatal visits, safer deliveries, and improved newborn survival rates. The reforms have also resulted in better hygienic practices and higher immunization coverage, signaling the emergence of a stronger, more responsive health system.

A defining feature of Governor Aliyu’s reforms is that the renovated facilities have been renovated but that they are fully operational. The administration’s investment in solar energy, clean water, sanitation, and reliable drug supply chains ensures that services continue uninterrupted. PHCs that once lacked power or clean water now run smoothly, enabling 24-hour maternity care and emergency response. Essential medicines such as misoprostol and chlorhexidine gel are now regularly available, reducing complications during childbirth and improving neonatal outcomes.

For many residents, these changes have made a world of difference. In a remote PHC in Binji Local Government, a woman who would once have traveled several kilometers to the nearest hospital safely delivered her first child at the local facility. With trained staff, a clean delivery room, and a Mama Kit, her childbirth experience was safe and dignified. Another mother in Sabon Birni noted that immunization services are now more consistent, with health workers following up when children miss appointments.

These personal testimonies reflect the tangible impact of the reforms on everyday lives. Health experts have commended Sokoto’s integrated approach. Dr. Helen Isiong, Programme Quality and Influencing Director with Plan International, described the reforms as “a rare example of comprehensive planning where roads, water, electricity, drugs, and personnel are all addressed in one coordinated system.” She added that sustained funding, good governance, and community ownership will be critical to maintaining the progress already made.