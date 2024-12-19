Aliyu Wins Urban Planning, Housing-Friendly Gov Of The Year Award

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has emerged winner of the 2024 Urban and Housing-friendly Governor’s Award.

The statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the state Governor stated that Aliyu scaled through the list of the 3 Governors earlier nominated for the 2024 award to emerge overall winner.

The prestigious award was conferred on Gov. Aliyu in recognition of his outstanding performance in urban planning and housing development, as well as ensuring an effective system in the issuance of a certificate of occupancy in Sokoto State.

It could be recalled that Gov. Aliyu had so far constructed and commissioned over 30 township roads, with over 40 different roads being constructed across the metropolitan areas of the state.

In the housing policy, the Governor is currently constructing 1000 houses located in Gidan Salanke and Wajake and has also purchased the 137 houses built by the federal government in the Kwannawa area as part of moves to address the housing deficits being faced by the people in the state.

The award was presented to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu at a colourful ceremony held at the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Chuso Abdullah Dajjijo received the award on behalf of Gov Ahmed Aliyu.

In his short remark, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Lands and Housing Barrister Nasiru, Aliyu Dan Tsoho, highlighted Gov. Aliyu’s giant strides in the area of roads and housing construction in the state.

