Aliyu Warns Hisbah Board, Says Activities Will Be Closely Monitored

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has relaunched the state’s Hisbah board, emphasizing the importance of respecting human rights during operations.

Aliyu warned that their activities will be closely monitored to prevent intimidation or molestation of the public.

The Hisbah operations had previously suffered setbacks due to neglect by the immediate PDP government in the state.

However, Governor Aliyu aims to promote Islamic culture, morals, discipline, and values to foster societal peace and development.

He assured that competent persons have been appointed to run the board, and necessary provisions, including vehicles and monthly imprest, have been made for their operations.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed his appreciation for the re-establishment and revival of Hisbah in the caliphate.

Represented by Waziri Sokoto, Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Sultan welcomed the move, emphasizing its potential to strengthen Hisbah operations and promote moral sanity.

According to the Sultan, the re-establishment of Hisbah will have a positive impact on the citizens, fostering trust and sanity while enriching their faith for the benefit of society.

This move is seen as a significant step towards promoting Islamic values and morals in the caliphate.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, praised Governor Aliyu’s exceptional support for religious institutions, enabling the ministry to realize its mandate.

Maihula, also highlighted the significance of reviving the state Hisbah to promote ethical principles and strengthen societal morals in line with Islamic values.

He emphasized that Hisbah operations will encourage social sanity across the state and expressed gratitude for Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s exceptional support for religious institutions, enabling the ministry to achieve its mandate.

Also, renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, praised the re-establishment of the Sokoto Hisbah body, calling it a timely and crucial step by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

As the Kano state Hisbah commander, Daurawa emphasized the importance of patience, wisdom, and knowledge in the body’s operations.

He noted that the board’s composition is well-represented by experienced and determined individuals.

Daurawa stressed that the Hisbah body should remain focused, discharge their responsibilities with trust and understanding, and respect guiding rules and laws.

Hisbah commanders from neighbouring states, including Niger’s Muhammad Bello Musa, Katsina’s Dr Aminu Usman, and Zamfara’s Sheikh Umar Hassan Gusau, also commended the Sokoto state government for reviving the Hisbah in the caliphate.

