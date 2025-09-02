Aliyu Wamakko: The Unassuming General Of Northern Politics

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the former governor of Sokoto State and the senator representing the Sokoto North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, hardly speaks, but when he does, it is earth-shaking and strategically deployed to achieve his desired political outcome.

Senator Wamakko, aka Alu, didn’t achieve his towering public and political heights by accident but through a potent blend of amazing love for people, his robust grassroots engagement, strategic alliances, and political savvy. He also has a knack for spotting talent.

In a world where most leaders often take more than they give, Senator Wamakko stands out as a rare breed, a man whose staying power lies in the opportunities he creates, the hope he engenders, and his compassion. He is equally a very patient man.

From the bustling streets of Sokoto to the rural areas where hope can be said to be scarce, the looming presence of Senator Wamakko is felt not through loud declarations like those of most transactional politicians, but through the silent transformation of lives, a foundation that ensures that school fees of indigent students are paid, hospital bills covered, and that countless families do not go hungry. These are not mere philanthropic acts; they are reflections of a humane heart that sees humanity first before religion, status or tribe.

Long before the 1999 general elections that ushered in the 4th Republic, the people had fanatically followed the man they fondly call “Alu,” his pet name — and there is no indication that their support is about to change, because by the day, the mutual love between him and the people has continued to wax stronger. They can trust Senator Wamakko with their lives and would go to war with him.

What’s the staying power of Senator Wamakko? The Sarkin Yamma Sokoto has been able to maintain his political standing through his open-door policy, which he adopted long before he ever considered pursuing any political office.

To date, his home in the Gawon Nama area of Sokoto has remained a “Mecca” where ordinary people are not only welcome but are also sure of receiving assistance and enjoying a decent meal, without any bureaucracy. This accessibility has clearly forged deep loyalty amongst both the high and the low.

But despite the immense love and loyalty he enjoys, Senator Wamakko has never taken the people for granted — a critical mistake many politicians make, often at the cost of short-lived careers.

One such example is former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, who rose to power largely on the strength of Wamakko’s grassroots support. More than most, Bafarawa understands how quickly fortunes can change when leaders lose touch with the people.

In 2025, Senator Wamakko has so far embarked on multiple poverty alleviation and empowerment initiatives, which have no doubt made a very significant impact on the lives of his people. In partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Senator Wamakko disbursed ₦15 million to 1,000 businesswomen engaged in food-related micro-enterprises like kosai, kunu, and moulded rice sales.

Each person received ₦15,000, a critical seed capital that was injected into the micro-enterprises of the women, which has boosted their incomes and their entrepreneurial capacity. He also distributed over 1,000 motorcycles, sewing machines, and water pumps to thousands of beneficiaries. Sokoto State is an agrarian state.

Senator Wamakko’s guiding philosophy is deeply rooted in his belief that long-term empowerment is more beneficial to society. Hence, the ultimate goal of his efforts is to equip people with the tools and opportunities that they need to become self-reliant and economically independent. He also recognises that empowerment must be balanced with compassion.

In moments of urgent need, when hunger threatens the dignity of his people who are dear to his heart, he never hesitates to urgently intervene with critical support through the distribution of essential food items.

For Senator Wamakko, allowing his people to go hungry is simply not an option. His leadership reflects both strategic foresight and a deeply human response to suffering.

To Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, giving is not an act but a way of life woven into the very fabric of his being. For him, giving is not measured by how much he has, but by how much he can uplift others.

If Senator Wamakko had the world in his hands, he would not hesitate to give it away and not for recognition, but out of a deep, genuine desire to see his beloved people live better lives.

Senator Wamakko’s generosity transcends material giving; he also gives his time and attention. In his interaction with the people, he offers not only a listening ear but thoughtful words. He is gifted with the rare gift of empathy that sees people not as statistics but as human beings with dreams and potential.

Giving is truly his second nature.

While the dust is yet to settle on Senator Wamakko’s first empowerment programme, out of the blue, he rolled out the drums for a second phase, which many have described as the “mother of all empowerment.” It won’t be a surprise if, in December, he decides to touch lives again.

Under the second phase of his empowerment programme, 200 electric tricycles, 200 motorcycles were distributed to the people and community leaders, including sewing and grinding machines.

One thing is certain, and that’s that Senator Wamakko will continue to expand the reach of his support to reinforce his economic sustainability philosophy for his people.

Senator Wamakko’s impact goes far beyond donating foodstuffs and other short-term relief to the people. As a seasoned educationist, he understands that true and lasting empowerment is rooted in knowledge — especially in the 21st century, which has been described as one of knowledge.

This explains why he has consistently invested in the future through education-focused initiatives, most notably in the area of scholarships for postgraduate studies, both within and outside the country. His scholarship schemes are not random gestures but strategic efforts aimed at building the critical manpower needed to move Sokoto State forward.

Perhaps one of Senator Wamakko’s most enduring legacies in the education sector is the establishment of the North-West University, a fully functional institution that is providing access to quality higher education for thousands of young Nigerians. In 2022, he spent over ₦719 million on postgraduate degrees.

Through these efforts, Senator Wamakko is not only expanding educational opportunity but also laying a solid foundation for a knowledge-driven economy. As Governor (2007–2015), Senator Wamakko also established the Sokoto State University in 2009.

In Senator Wamakko, Sokoto State has not just a political figure, but a visionary leader who combines compassion with capacity and who sees empowerment not as charity, but as a moral duty to create opportunities for sustainable growth.

Senator Wamakko’s prominent visibility in national forums, diplomatic missions, and inter-state collaborations underlines that he is more than a regional strongman, but a political heavyweight capable of influencing broader policy discussions and election outcomes. In President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, two Sokoto State sons sit proudly.

While Senator Aliyu Wamakko remains a commanding figure in Sokoto’s political landscape, admired, effective, and influential, his reach extends far beyond his native Sokoto State. He wields considerable sway across the Northwest and holds a respected voice on the national stage.

Just like in Sokoto State, Senator Wamakko is known for his philanthropic outreach and scholarship schemes, which have led political analysts to increasingly refer to him as a “Northern Political Engineer.”

His next moves are keenly watched by friends and rivals alike.

In a remarkable display of his political influence and bridge-building skills, Senator Wamakko recently played a pivotal role in smoothly engineering the defection of the three Kebbi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), significantly strengthening the party’s position in the North-West.

Equally notable is his successful reconciliation of the warring former Zamfara State Governors, Senators Abdulaziz Yari and Ahmad Sani Yerima, a long-standing political rift many thought irreconcilable, but which Senator Wamakko succeeded in mending through diplomacy and statesmanship. Once again, Senator Wamakko has proved himself a unifying force in northern politics.

Senator Wamakko’s leadership in the All Progressives Congress and his success in mobilising grassroots support across Sokoto and neighbouring states have made his endorsement highly sought after.

His inclusion as a member of President Bola Tinubu’s high-profile delegation to the 2025 BRICS Summit in Brazil — and visits to the Caribbean — signals recognition at the highest levels of federal authority, not just as a delegate but as a trusted political strategist.

In the 2027 general elections, working with Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Senator Wamakko will engineer sweeping electoral victories under his famous slogan “Sai Alu” (“Only Alu”) — a testament to his magnetic appeal among voters.

Let’s salute a man who remains the undisputed political leader of Sokoto State and the North-West — a man who has vanquished the opposition, except on social media.