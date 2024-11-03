Aliyu Vows To Prioritize Islamic Activities

Share

…As Prof. Pantami Warns on Leadership Injustice

The Sokoto State Government has disclsoed that the promotion of Islamic activities will continue to remain one of its cardinal objective.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu stated this at the closing ceremony of this year’s Sheik Usman Bin Fodio week during the weekend at the Internation Conference Centre Kasarawa Sokoto.

According to Aliyu that is why since it is inception the state government has reintroduce payment of monthly allowance to Chief Imams of Juma’at mosques and their deputies abandoned by the immediate past administration .

Aliyu also said this was in addition to renovation of some major Juma’at Mosques as well as construction of Islamiyya Schools among others in the state.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government,Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa also described the annual event as an avenue for acquiring a sound Islamic knowledge as regards Sokoto Jihad leaders.

The governor to this end pledge to support organisers of this yearly event particularly the Sultanate Council for actualization of the sets goals.

The renowned Islamic Cleric,Prof Isa Aliyu Pantami noted that the current challenges being in the society has been attributed to Social Injustice among leaders to their followers .

Pantami stated this in paper presented titled “Unity as Panacea to insecurity and poverty lesson from Sokoto Jihad leaders”.

The event was organized by Sultanate Council and State Chapter of NACOMYO in collaboration with 10 Islamic Organisation in the State.

The former minister also described unity and justice as a remedy for insecurity and poverty being experience in the society.

Also,Speaking the Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar said the Sheik Bin Usmanu Fodio week was aim at making the teaching the Sokoto Jihad leaders to be circulation in society.

Abubakar equally awarded a traditional title of Majidadin Daular Usmaniyya to the renowned Islamiyya scholar,Prof Isah Aliyu Pantami as a sign of recognition to his paper presentation during the occasion titled insecurity and poverty lessons from Sokoto leaders.

The Sultan similarly enumerated late Prof Halliru Binji, Sheik Dahiru Usaman Bauchi,Emir of Argungu Alhaji Ismaila Mera,Former Sokoto State Governor,Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa,President of JNI,Alhaji Kalid Aliyu and Malam Lawal Maidoki as the winners of this year Sheik Usmanu Bin Fodio week award.

Earlier, chairman of the occasion who is also a former Secretary to Government of the Federation , Alhaji Muhammad Yayale Ahmad stressed the need for the present leaders to emulate the teachings and stylist of the Sokoto Jihad leaders.

Other personalities that delivered their good will messages included the Katsina State Governor,Dr. Umar Dikko Radda represented by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs Alhaji Ishak Shehu Dabai and minister for Budget and Economy Planning ,Senator Abubakar Bagudu.

