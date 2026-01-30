Aliyu Urges Margai-Kebbe Road Contractor To Expedite Works

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has directed the contractor handling the construction of a retaining wall, rehabilitation of two bridges, and a damaged section of the Margayi-Kebbe Road to expedite work or risk revocation of the contract.

Governor Aliyu issued the directive during an inspection visit to the project site, expressing concern over the slow pace of work despite the road’s strategic importance to commercial activities and transportation in the area.

“I am worried about the slow pace of this project, considering its importance to commerce and transportation,” Governor Aliyu said.

While commending the quality of work executed so far, the Governor urged the contractor to deploy additional manpower and equipment to ensure the project is completed within the agreed timeline.

The Governor stressed that the road serves as a major commercial and transportation artery in the state, warning that the government would not tolerate further delays.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Works, Engineer Idris Muhammad Gobir, briefed the Governor on the project’s status.

He disclosed that the contract was awarded in 2024 with a six-month completion period and that 50% of the contract sum had been released as mobilisation.

However, the contractor had not progressed beyond 50% completion.

The Governor was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); commissioners; special advisers; local government chairmen; and other top government officials.