Aliyu Swears In 24 New Commissioners, Others, Emphasizes Zero-Tolerance Policy For Corruption

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has sworn in seven new commissioners to replace those who resigned to become Chairmen of their Local Government Councils.

Additionally, nine Permanent Secretaries and eight Special Advisers were also sworn in on Tuesday, December 24.

While swearing them in, Governor Aliyu emphasized the importance of utilizing their wealth of experience to serve the people with integrity and diligence.

He reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance policy for corruption, urging appointees to lead by example and uphold high standards of transparency and accountability.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Government House in Sokoto on Tuesday.

This move aims to fill vacancies and ensure continuity in the state’s executive council.

Notably, Governor Aliyu has sworn in additional commissioners, bringing the total to 25 new members in the state executive council.

Governor Aliyu stressed that his administration is committed to inclusivity, ensuring everyone benefits equitably from the state’s resources.

Good governance and development must remain the central focus of all appointees.

The inclusion of these professionals is expected to enhance government efficiency and foster stronger dialogue between the government and the public. This is vital for earning the people’s trust and confidence.

Governor Aliyu’s leadership inspires hope for a brighter future for Sokoto State, driven by unity, equity, and shared progress.

He urged civil servants to guard against laziness and indolence, promising to address their needs for optimal performance.

In exchange, he expects punctuality, dedication, and commitment to duty.

