Aliyu Supports 91 Communities With Irrigation Inputs

Share

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has distributed pumping machines, grinding machines, and fertilizer to 91 communities across the 23 Local Government Areas to boost food production across the state.

This gesture, according to him, is part of the state government’s effort to boost irrigation activities, reduce unemployment, and create wealth among people.

Governor Aliyu presented the items to the beneficiaries on Saturday at the Government House, urging them to make the best use of the assistance to enable them to become self-reliant.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting Islamic knowledge and propagation.

He announced the distribution of cash and food assistance to esteemed scholars, ensuring they could partake in the blessings of Ramadan with ease and dignity.

Governor Aliyu noted that this is not the first time his administration has extended similar support.

He promised to continue doing so in the years to come.

The Sokoto State Government has made significant strides in promoting Islamic affairs and Da’awah.

The government introduced a monthly allowance for Imams, their deputies, and Muazzims, recognizing their invaluable contributions to Islam.

Additionally, the government provides monthly financial support to over 90 Jumu’at mosques, ensuring the sustainability and comfort of places of worship.

The government has also remodeled Jumu’at mosques across the state, with many already completed and commissioned.

To further enhance Islamic propagation, the government has provided vehicles to various Islamic organizations, revived the State Hisbah board, and equipped the corps with necessary working tools.

Governor Aliyu reassured the people that his administration remains steadfast in upholding and promoting Islamic affairs.

He appealed to respected scholars to continue preaching peace in Nigeria, ensuring a peaceful, united, and egalitarian society.

The distribution of agricultural inputs is part of the government’s effort to boost food production and reduce poverty, especially in rural areas.

Governor Aliyu urged beneficiaries to use the equipment wisely to achieve the intended purpose.

The State Government will continue to implement programs aimed at reducing poverty and redundancy among youths, promoting unity, patience, and compassion during Ramadan.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

