Aliyu Signs Bill On Guards Corps Establishment To End Terrorism In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has signed into law the bill for the establishment of the state Community Guards Corps, saying no hiding place for criminals in Sokoto.

Aliyu noted that the newly established Guards Corps were not a rival of the conventional security outfits instead they would complement the sister security operations for a crime-free Sokoto state.

Similarly, appealed to the Police and other agencies to dispassionately embrace the corps in order to address insecurity in the state.

He noted that Sokoto state was among the front-line states, especially in the northwest facing security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes.

“The corps will serve as a support drive in complementing the efforts of conventional security agencies through providing useful intelligence from across communities of their operations”.

The governor who signed the bill Thursday at the Government House Chamber also urged people in the state to put all hands on desks to secure the state.

He noted that this is necessary as the state has been destabilised by the activities of bandits and other criminals against the peaceful nature of the state.

He, therefore, pointed out that security agencies should not see the corps as a rival but as a link to enable better and responsive synergy in order to secure the state.

Aliyu maintains that the state government has put in place all necessary mechanisms for the peaceful take off of the corps soon.

” Let me say here that, we are committed to the course of protecting lives and property of citizens in the state.

” Our efforts need to be supported by the people of the state to realise a crime-free Sokoto”, he said.

The establishment of the community guards corps in being chaired by Yusha’u Muhammad Ahmad Kebbe.