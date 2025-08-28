Aliyu Reiterates Commitment To End Banditry In Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to eliminate banditry in Sokoto State.

Speaking while declaring open the 9th regular Executive Council meeting at the Main Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto, the governor said his administration has continued to provide security agencies with the necessary support to combat insecurity affecting some local government areas.

“We have also introduced new ideas and strategies that will, God willing, help us end banditry in the state,” Aliyu said.

He stressed his government’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and ensuring that socio-economic activities resume in affected communities.

The governor appealed to all well-meaning citizens to support ongoing efforts in tackling insecurity and other criminal activities.

On contract execution, Aliyu tasked commissioners to conduct regular inspections of projects under their ministries to ensure quality and accountability.

“By doing so, you will assess the quality of projects being executed by contractors,” he said, warning that his administration would not tolerate substandard work or unnecessary delays.

He emphasized that the people of Sokoto State, who overwhelmingly supported the All Progressives Congress (APC), deserve projects that reflect their mandate and expectations.

Governor Aliyu further pledged to deliver more dividends of democracy to every part of the state and expressed appreciation to residents for their continued prayers and support, urging them to sustain their cooperation.