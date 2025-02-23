Aliyu Receives Award Of Excellence For Enhancing State Security

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has been honoured with an ‘Award of Excellence’ by the Movement for Social Justice, in recognition of his administration’s remarkable progress in enhancing security within the state.

The award presented at a security stakeholders summit held at the Government House saw prominent security experts gathered to discuss strategies to address the state’s security challenges.

The Movement for Social Justice, an organization committed to promoting justice, good governance, and accountability, praised Governor Aliyu’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of Sokoto residents, particularly those in the Sokoto East region, which has been grappling with banditry.

Governor Aliyu expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnering with stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of Sokoto State.

He also saw the award as a “clarion call” to continue delivering good services for the state’s general good.

Notably, Commissioner Alhaji Dadi Adare was also honored for his efforts in driving community development initiatives.

This recognition comes on the heels of Governor Aliyu receiving the ‘Governor of the Year’ award from The Sun newspaper, highlighting his administration’s achievements.

Share

Please follow and like us: