Aliyu Receives ANCOPS Excellence Award In Education

The All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has awarded Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State the ‘Best Performing Governor Award’ in recognition of his sterling contributions to the development of education in Sokoto State.

Muhammed Ikililu, the State Chairman of ANCOPSS, announced this when he led other members of the association on a Sallah homage to Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Ikililu stated that the decision to confer the award on the governor was in recognition of his outstanding performance in the education sector among his peers.

According to Ikililu, some of Governor Aliyu’s notable achievements include the renovation of many secondary and primary schools in the state. Prior to the governor’s administration, all secondary schools in the state were in disrepair, lacking basic facilities such as classrooms, staff rooms, and toilet facilities.

Ikililu noted that the lack of toilet facilities contributed significantly to low attendance among female students. He commended the governor for introducing a monthly cash allocation of N200,000 to all principals for minor repairs and for increasing the students’ feeding allowance from N150 to N450 per student.

The chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Ummaru Na Gwari Tambuwal, also praised Governor Aliyu’s efforts, particularly the renovation of primary schools and the payment of N70,000 minimum wage to primary teachers. He assured the governor of the primary school teachers’ support.

In response, Governor Aliyu called on ANCOPSS and SUBEB to reciprocate the gesture by being punctual, dedicated, and committed to their duties. He appealed for extra hard work, commitment, and dedication to ensure students receive the best education.

The governor reassured his administration’s determination to create a conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning at both the basic and secondary levels.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to cooperate with the state government in its quest to change the narrative of Sokoto being one of the educationally backward states in the federation.

