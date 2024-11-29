Aliyu Presents N526bn 2025 Budget To Sokoto Assembly 

Share

…Proposes N70,000 Minimum Wage from January

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has presented the 2025 budget proposal of N526,882,142,484.39 to the State House of Assembly.

The 2025 budget tagged, “Transformational and Infrastructural Budget”, will cater for various sectors, including health, education, and infrastructure development.

The governor also announced the allocation of funds for the payment of the new minimum wage.

This development comes after the Sokoto State Executive Council approved the 2025 draft budget, which focuses on key areas such as health, education, skills development, religious affairs, and addressing security challenges.

Governor Aliyu presented the budget proposal on Friday to the State House of Assembly for their approval.

The sum of N 176,295,602,130.14) is for Recurrent, while N349,386,540,354.25 is for Capital Expenditure.

This translates into Capital projects taking the largest share of 66% of the total budget while 44% goes to recurrent comprising of new Minimum wage for State Workers, payment of pension and gratuity for our Senior Citizens as well as Overhead cost of running Government.

In the same vein, the education sector gets the highest allocation of 25% of the 2025 budget which follows the conclusion.

” I am indeed highly grateful to Honourable Members for your kind audience and for allowing me to discharge this statutory responsibility.

While expressing sincere appreciation to civil servants of the state for their support to the present administration. It is in this regard, that I feel highly delighted to announce that we will implement a new minimum wage of N70,000 by January 2025.

“I hereby inform you that in all the projects we have executed, we did not borrow a single kobo from any financial institutions and to date, we are not owing any contractor in the state.

Gov Aliyu who reviewed the year 2024 budget said “The security challenges being experienced in some Local Government Areas in the State remain our headache despite the tremendous achievements recorded in many of them.

“We are determined to bring about accelerated economic growth and development within the shortest possible time, my administration remained focused on the pursuit of required synergy and effective collaborations with all the Security outfits, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other key stakeholders in the state so as to nip in the bud all the security challenges bedevilling our rapid development as a State.

