Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Friday flagged off the 2026 Argungu Fishing Festival Motor Rally at Shehu Kangiwa Square.

The rally, which commenced in Abuja, passed through Kano before arriving in Sokoto, where Governor Aliyu officially flagged off the final leg of the journey to Argungu in Kebbi State.

The colourful ceremony attracted top government officials, traditional rulers, security personnel, motor sports enthusiasts, and members of the public.

Speaking before the flag-off, Governor Aliyu described the Festival as a globally recognised cultural heritage event that pro- motes unity, tourism, and economic development.

He noted that the motor rally strengthens inter-state collaboration and adds glamour to the festival.

The Governor disclosed that the vehicles used in the race were manufactured in Nigeria, highlighting the country’s growing capacity in automobile production and technological advancement.

Aliyu then reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting cultural and sporting activities that engage youths, promote peaceful coexistence, and enhance regional integration. He urged the participants to adhere to traffic regulations and safety measures throughout the journey.