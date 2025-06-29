Aliyu Is Systematic Re-writing Of Sokoto’s History

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has embarked on an ambitious mission to rewrite the state’s governance narrative through a robust focus on public infrastructure development, among other sectors. His administration’s commitment to infrastructure, as part of his 9-Point Smart Agenda, has not only revitalized Sokoto’s physical landscape but also restored hope among its people. This narrative takes a huge meaning when compared to the years between 2015 and 2023.

Two years down the line, the people are excited that their investments in Dr. Ahmad Aliyu have paid off handsomely as the story of their state has taken a turn for the good. For them, Dr. Aliyu is proof that God answers prayers. Their reasons: The governor’s infrastructure agenda is a central pillar of his governance strategy. It aimed at transforming Sokoto into a modern, developed state. His efforts span road construction, water supply, housing, and rural development, with a focus on addressing long-standing challenges and improving the quality of life for residents.

For instance, the most visible aspect of his infrastructure revolution is his aggressive road construction and rehabilitation programme which kicked off as soon as he assumed office in 2023. He had prioritized addressing the deplorable state of roads in Sokoto, particularly in the state capital and rural areas. Complaints to the previous government about the poor state of roads in the state fell on deaf ears. But Aliyu came, opened his, listened and went to work. His administration has tackled the problem of poor road infrastructure head-on. In January 2024, Aliyu flagged off the construction and rehabilitation of 47 roads linking Tudun Wada and Unguwar Rogo areas in the Sokoto metropolis, at a cost of ₦8.99 billion. These roads were designed to decongest the state capital and expand development opportunities. Other notable road projects include the construction of over 30 asphalt roads as part of his government’s Urban Renewal Programme, which has given Sokoto a modern, aesthetically pleasing look. The installation of wire fences along major roads has also reduced accidents, enhancing safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Beyond Sokoto metropolis, Aliyu’s administration has prioritized rural road connectivity. He is doing this with the mindset that majority of Sokoto’s population reside in rural areas. For him, therefore, strategic rural roads, such as the Huchi-Gidan Kamba-Lugu junction, Wurno-Kwargaba-Sabongari, and Goronyo-Kirare roads, have to be rehabilitated to facilitate the movement of goods and services. And, they have been. In total, the Department of Rural Feeder Roads has constructed and rehabilitated approximately 101.65 kilometers of rural feeder roads across the state, including the 3.6-kilometer Tangaza-Zabarmawar Yahaya Town road and the 4-kilometer Dingyadi-Rumbuki road in Bodinga Local Government Area. These projects have improved access to markets, boosted agricultural productivity, and enhanced social interactions in rural communities.

Governor Aliyu’s focus also extends to ending the perennial water scarcity in Sokoto. Residents of the state are subjected to acute shortages and reliance on expensive, often unsafe, water sources. But Aliyu is determined to resolve the problem and make the scarcity a thing of the past. His administration has so far made significant strides in addressing the challenge through a ₦14.1 billion water project aimed at reviving and completing six township water schemes. These were water schemes initiated by the administration of Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko but ignored between 2015 and 2023.

The water schemes are located in Tamaje, Old Airport, Gagi, Mana, Runjin Sambo, and Ruga Liman and have a combined capacity of 40 million gallons of water per day.

To the joy of the people, on June 23, 2025, Aliyu commissioned the Old Airport Water Scheme, which would guarantee some 3 million gallons of water daily. This marks a significant milestone in the governor’s determined efforts to end water scarcity in the state. Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Aliyu described the project as “promise fulfilled.” Indeed, it was! He stated that his administration inherited a collapsed water supply system in the state powered by obsolete equipment and absence of treatment chemicals. To address these issues, Aliyu said that his government replaced outdated equipment, secured alternative power sources for the state water board, and ensured a steady supply of clean water to Sokoto and its environs. Enthralled residents, traditional rulers and top government officials who observed the commissioning ceremony, lauded the achievement as a much-awaited relief.

One interesting thing about Governor Aliyu’s water projects is the fact that they are strategically located based on population density and urgency of need. This ensures inclusion for both urban and rural communities. The water schemes in Tamaje, Mana, and Rugar Liman aims to extend potable water access to underserved areas. These efforts have significantly reduced the cost of water for residents, who previously paid between ₦200 and ₦300 per jerrycan. The progress on water schemes development in Sokoto has also impacted public health by ensuring access to treated water. This underscores Governor Aliyu’s activism on addressing the health challenges of the Sokoto people. It is also in line to achieving Sustainable development Goals (SDGs) which emphasise clean drinking water for the people as a measure towards eradicating certain health challenges faced by the people, especially, diarrhea and enteric diseases.

Governor Aliyu’s time in Sokoto State has, so far, been a turning point in the state’s governance trajectory. Through his ambitious infrastructure agenda, he has addressed long-standing challenges in road connectivity, water supply, housing, and rural development. These have helped push up the development ante towards transforming Sokoto into a model of progress and development. His 9-Point Smart Agenda, which is rooted in a deep commitment to the welfare of his people, has delivered over 180 impactful projects in less than two years, earning him widespread acclaim from residents, stakeholders, and political allies. By prioritizing both urban and rural development, Governor Aliyu has bridged the gap between the state capital and its hinterlands. This has helped to foster economic growth, social equity, and security, and placed Sokoto on the upper scale of the ladder of rapidly developing states in Nigeria. Hopefully, the Seat of the Caliphate will regain its pre-eminent disposition and progressive trajectory, a niche created for it under the watch of the legendary Sardauna of Sokoto, the late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

*Nafada wrote from Abuja