Aliyu Hosts APC Leadership To Iftar, Seeks More Support

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, hosted the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an Iftar gathering, calling for more support from the party’s leadership.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to respecting the party’s opinions in steering the affairs of the State and vowed to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Aliyu also commended party faithful for their support of his administration and urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the progress and development of the State.

He assured them that his government would continue to initiate and implement policies that would benefit the people and fast-track the needed development.

The Governor commended the APC leader in the State, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for his fatherly advice, which, according to him, has greatly contributed to the successes recorded by his administration.

“All the successes we are recording in this state are a result of the support, encouragement, and guidance we enjoy from our leader. Sir, we thank you very much,” he added.

He reassured of his readiness to continue seeking advice from the APC leader to achieve his vision of building a new Sokoto that all residents would be proud of.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida, lauded the Governor for meeting their expectations by executing numerous people-oriented projects across the State within just one and a half years.

He lauded the various support programs introduced by the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration, including the distribution of food, cash, and textile materials to the needy, physically challenged persons, orphans, and other residents.

He noted that such initiatives have provided significant relief to many families, ensuring they have food for Iftar and appropriate clothing for the festive season.

“I want to assure you of our total loyalty and support for all your people-oriented projects aimed at improving the lives of the people of the state,” Achida assured.

The Iftar event was attended by prominent APC stalwarts, including the leader of the party in the state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed Gobir, Secretary to the State Government Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, Chief of Staff Government House Sokoto Aminu Haliru Dikko, and Head of Service Sulaiman S. Fulani Ahmadu.

Also in attendance were the Commissioners for Local Government, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, Information Commissioner Sambo Bello Danchadi, the 23 Local Government APC Chairmen, the Women Leader, and other party officials.

The gathering provided an opportunity for party leaders to strengthen unity and reaffirm their commitment to supporting the administration in achieving its developmental goals for the State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

