Aliyu Hosts APC Grassroots Stakeholders’ Meeting

Governor Ahmed Aliyu met with local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors to discuss strengthening grassroots democracy.

He described the grassroots as a crucial segment of society that must be carried along in governance.

The governor said the administration is executing developmental projects across the state and urged local governments to extend similar initiatives to the ward level.

He also discussed the ongoing e-registration exercise and urged APC supporters to register.

The meeting aimed to assess the APC’s strengths and weaknesses across the 23 local government areas and proffer solutions.

The State APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida, praised the governor’s accessibility and inclusive leadership style.

The State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, thanked the governor for convening the meeting, noting that it would examine issues related to the local government system.

The meeting later went into a closed-door session.