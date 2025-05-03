Aliyu, Ex-Governors Attend Dingyadi Daughter’s Wedding

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, along with three former governors of the State, graced the wedding Fatiha of Hawa’u Dingyadi, daughter of Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the PDP National Chairman.

Governor Aliyu was represented by his deputy, Idris Mohammed Gobir, at the ceremony held on Friday at the Sultan Hassan Dan Mu’azu Friday Mosque in Runjin Sambo, Sokoto.

The wedding, which drew a large crowd of politicians, clerics, and business leaders, united Hawa’u Dingyadi and Abdullahi Aliyu (popularly known as Alpha) in matrimony.

The marriage was solemnized by the Chief Imam of the mosque, with support from Malam Usman Liman and Bashir Gidan Kanawa, following the payment of a dowry of N300,000.

Dignitaries in attendance included former governors Yahaya Abdulkarim, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Minister Yusuf Suleiman; PDP Chairman Bello Goronyo; Waziri of Sokoto, Sambo Junaid Wali; and renowned Islamic scholar, Malam Bello Yabo.

Special prayers were offered for the couple’s marital bliss and for peace and stability across the nation.

Share