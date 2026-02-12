Aliyu Decorates Orderly, Eight Other Security Personnel With New Ranks

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, on Thursday afternoon decorated his orderly, Kasimu Umar, with his new rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), alongside eight other security personnel attached to the Government House, Sokoto.

Speaking shortly after the decoration ceremony, Governor Ahmed Aliyu charged the newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their security responsibilities.

A statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, further stated that the governor urged them to uphold professionalism at all times and to operate strictly within the ambit of the law.

The Governor described the newly decorated officers as hardworking, dedicated, and committed, and encouraged them to sustain the momentum.

“As security officers, you should bear in mind that promotion comes with greater responsibilities, which require increased commitment.

“You should also remember that you are representing not only your respective agencies but the nation as a whole; therefore, we expect maturity and professionalism in your future engagements,” the Governor added.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies with the necessary equipment and logistics to enable them to effectively checkmate the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

He also charged security agencies in the state to sustain their commitment to ensuring a peaceful and crime-free Sokoto State. The Governor solicited the continued support and cooperation of well-meaning citizens with security agencies in this regard.

Those promoted to new ranks include Isa Aliyu (NSCDC), promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC); Yusuf Ibrahim, promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASC II) to Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASC I); Inspector Ahmed Dahiru (Police), promoted to ASP; Inspector Jummai Bulus, orderly to the wife of the Governor, promoted to ASP; Inspector Aliyu Umar, promoted to ASP; Inspector Chukwuma Nwabuokei, promoted to ASP; Inspector Hashimu Mohammad, promoted to ASP; and Inspector Yahuza Mohammad, promoted to ASP.

The Governor was assisted during the decoration ceremony by the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Akiru Ajayi, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sagir Isma’il.

The brief ceremony, which took place at the Governor’s Office, was attended by some aides to the Governor.