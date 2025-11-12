Aliyu Consoles With Shagari Family Over Loss Of Wife

Governor Ahmed Aliyu was among hundreds of Muslim faithful who attended the funeral prayer of the late Hajiya Binta Harande, wife of the Sokoto State Coordinator of L-Pres, Sirajo Abubakar, who passed away on Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government Hous,e further stated late Binta Harande died at a hospital in Sokoto after a protracted illness. She was aged 40 and is survived by her husband, Sirajo Abubakar, and two children.

Among those who attended the funeral prayer were Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly Kabir Ibrahim Kware, House Leader Bello Idris, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairman State Universal Basic Education Boar,d Alh. Umaru Na gwari and several top government functionaries.

Sokoto State APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, also condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljannatul Firdaus.

Later, the Governor, accompanied by Senator Wamakko, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former President Shehu Shagari over the demise of his wife, Hajiya Sutura Shagari, who died last Monday at the age of 89.

Senator Wamakko described the late Hajiya Sutura as a pious and devoted woman who served humanity with humility and compassion.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with Jannatul Firdaus.

Wamakko also extolled the sterling leadership qualities of the late President Shehu Shagari, noting that he served Nigeria with dedication, patriotism, and integrity.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of Hajiya Sutura Shagari and Hajiya Binta Harande.