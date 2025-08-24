Aliyu Condoles Kebbi Gov Over Emir Of Zuru’s Death

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the passing of the Emir of Zuru, Major General Sani Sami II (Rtd).

Governor Aliyu described the death of the late Emir as a monumental loss, not only to Kebbi State but to Nigeria as a whole.

He extolled the late monarch as a pious, humble, honest, God-fearing leader, and a man of integrity who devoted his life to the service of humanity.

He said, “The late Emir of Zuru served this country with dedication, commitment, and selflessness during his years in the military.

“This is not only a loss to Kebbi State, but a loss to the entire nation. I am sure that the late Emir has left a vacuum too large to be filled.”

Governor Aliyu further noted that the late monarch contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I am very certain that we will greatly miss his fatherly advice and wisdom,” he added.

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the good deeds of the late Emir, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for Allah’s comfort and strength for the family of the late monarch to bear the irreparable loss.

In his response, Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasiru Idris, thanked Governor Aliyu for the condolence visit and prayed Allah to reward him abundantly.

He praised the age-long relationship between the people of Kebbi and Sokoto States, describing the two states as one.

Governor Idris added that the late Emir of Zuru served the people of Kebbi diligently both as a military officer and as a traditional ruler, and prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

Governor Aliyu was accompanied on the visit by APC leader Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Mai Garin Dingyadi, and other dignitaries.

They also visited the residence of the late Emir to condole with his family, where special prayers were offered for the repose of his soul.

Among those on the Governor’s entourage were Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Kabir Ibrahim Kware; State APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida; Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa; Chief of Staff, Government House Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, commissioners, special advisers, APC Youth Leader Nasiru Italy, among others.